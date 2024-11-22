Republican Fundraiser: Don’t Squander The ’24 Momentum

The 2024 election may be over, but your fundraising efforts shouldn’t be.

The last time Republicans had an opportunity like this was eight years ago. Winning majorities across the board is a rare occurrence, and needs to be capitalized on. Yet, many campaigns and organizations hesitate to continue fundraising once the ballots are counted. Why? Now, more than ever, it’s time to double down and build on this momentum.

I’ve seen firsthand how critical it is to seize opportunities like this. Back in 2017, when I was director of email marketing at the RNC and working with the Trump campaign, our team faced a similar question: Should we scale back after the victory, or push even harder? We chose the latter—and the results were nothing short of historic.

By intensifying our efforts rather than pulling back, we achieved record-breaking fundraising results. Month after month, quarter after quarter, and year after year the momentum carried us forward, culminating in unprecedented totals that fueled our efforts through 2020.

This pattern of success wasn’t accidental—it was a direct result of strategic, sustained outreach. By maintaining a relentless focus on growing our donor base and engaging new supporters, we transformed enthusiasm into resources. That same opportunity is in front of us today. The only question is: Will we take advantage of it? Here are some things to remember:

Momentum is the engine of fundraising.

Momentum is a powerful force in politics and fundraising alike. When Republicans win big, the energy isn’t limited to the ballot box—it extends to donors, supporters, and volunteers. Right now, we see this momentum everywhere. From the election results to the surge in Republican enthusiasm in the news cycle, the party is in a prime position to capitalize on this energy.

But momentum doesn’t sustain itself. It must be actively harnessed. Campaigns and organizations need to strike while the iron is hot, reaching out not only to their existing donor base, but also to the new members of the Republican movement—those who voted for President Trump and Republican candidates this election cycle. These are individuals who have already shown their enthusiasm by voting — now it’s time to convert that enthusiasm into financial support.

Doubling down means more than sending a few extra emails or texts.

It’s about creating a multi-channel strategy that maximizes engagement and inspires action. Here are a few strategies to consider:

Personalized outreach: Tailor messages to different segments of your audience. Long-time donors want to see how their contributions are making an impact, while new supporters need to feel welcomed and valued. Timely messaging: Capitalize on current events that energize the Republican base. Whether it’s a legislative win or a media narrative that resonates with your supporters, timing is everything. Clear CTAs: Be specific about how contributions will make a difference, whether it’s funding critical initiatives, preparing for the next election, or advancing key legislation.

There are risks in standing still.

History shows us that when campaigns and organizations slow down after a victory, they lose more than just momentum—they risk losing relevance. Voters and donors have short memories, and enthusiasm fades if it isn’t nurtured. To avoid this, Republicans need to stay in front of their supporters, reminding them why their contributions matter and how their involvement is driving the movement forward.

Ken Mika, is a father, CEO at Politicoin and RNC alum. Former director of email marketing for the Republican National Committee and Trump campaign, Ken has played an integral role in the party’s online fundraising ability.