Solving the Ad Saturation Problem

The digital equivalent of having your cake and eating it too could be driving incremental reach without audience over-saturation. The Trade Desk believes that its relatively new partnership with both Comscore and Proximic, a division of Comscore, can deliver just that.

In an interview with C&E, the company pointed to a not-quite-public case study involving a statewide campaign in a 2024 battleground which, through GOP shop Push Digital, was running an effort to reach new potential voters.

The unnamed campaign used Proximic’s audience targeting tool combined with Comscore’s local incremental reach reporting and AdImpact spend data to help it reach households on CTV 36 percent more efficiently than those through linear TV, according to TTD.

“The main takeaway here is if you’re keeping your linear and your CTV campaigns in silos, you really not only risk missing a significant portion of the people that you really want to reach, but you’re also risking over-saturating the audience that you do want to reach,” said Melanie Nash, a senior programmatic account manager on TTD’s political team.

She noted that TTD’s partnerships are designed to provide clients with audiences who have been served an ad or those who haven’t yet seen it.

“We’re effectively able to exclude anyone who’s been served a linear TV ad from that candidate, from our campaigns within The Trade Desk,” she said. “That alone helps expand incremental reach beyond what you would get if you hadn’t chosen to exclude that.”

She added: “This obviously doesn’t 1000-percent solve for [ad saturation], but it’s definitely a step in the right direction. It’s just another way to extend your reach and reach new people who haven’t necessarily seen your ads on television.”

TTD isn’t the only programmatic platform to tout this kind of efficiency play this cycle. IQM and L2 recently teamed on an offering to provide insights that let clients know which voters have seen their creative.

Editor’s Note: In the Friday Aug. 2 newsletter version of this piece, C&E wrote that the campaign was able to reach households more efficiently than those through linear TV by using Proximic’s local incremental reach reporting and AdImpact spend data. In fact, the campaign used Proximic’s audience targeting tool together with Comscore’s local incremental reach reporting to achieve the result.