Political Ad Industry Increasingly Turns Inward For New Solutions

Following cycles of seeing media-related targeting tools and platforms disappear from the political market, 2024 is shaping up to be an embarrassment of riches.

TargetSmart is the latest company to unveil an ad-related tool this cycle. Last week, the Democratic data and analytics provider unveiled a media buying platform for its side.

“We see this is a game changer for our clients across the board, and we can’t wait to arm progressive campaigns and causes with this new tool,” Lindsey Schuh Cortés, TargetSmart’s CEO, said in a statement.

In rolling out its new tool, TargetSmart noted the political market departures of Adobe and Xandr: “As more campaign and advocacy ads have moved to digital platforms, the way ads have been placed has been through a patchwork of adtech providers that lack campaign-specific expertise or big tech companies that routinely change terms of service for political ads, or have suddenly left the industry entirely.”

It’s not the only company to unveil new tools or offerings tailored to political marketers this cycle.

Going into 2024, The Trade Desk forged partnerships with Comscore and Proximic, a division of Comscore, to help enhance its ad targeting capabilities. Basis Technologies teamed with LG Ad Solutions on exclusive inventory. And more recently, IQM and L2 recently teamed on an offering to provide insights that let clients know which voters have seen their creative.

TargetSmart advisor Tom Bonier argued the political marketing industry has learned its lesson from cycle’s past, which he pointed to as a driving force for innovation ahead of this year’s elections.

“Moving forward, progressive candidates and causes can’t be held at the whims of tech companies or middle men who decide to no longer serve political ads,” Bonier said in the release announcing the new ad platform.