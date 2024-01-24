What Data Investment Means for 2024

We asked Paul Westcott, EVP at data provider L2, what he sees as the big data trends for 2024.

He predicted these three tactics would dominate the cycle:

Custom Analytics & Modeling

Custom and off-the-shelf or national models are going to play a larger role in campaigns up and down ballot. Custom modeling had previously been reserved for campaigns with substantial budgets. New technology including machine learning and AI along with larger budgets and more data accessible than ever is changing the playing field for persuasion, GOTV and fundraising. All of these models will be incorporated with a voter file to make the data usable for voter contact.

Early Return Data Analysis

In 2018, we collected early return data from 13 states. In 2020 that number swelled to over 40 states. We anticipate at least 43 states and DC will provide early return data allowing all campaigns to reduce waste by removing voters that have already returned a ballot and optimize targeting by analyzing demographics of those returned ballots.

Our users did this heavily in the 2023 cycle in Virginia and New Jersey. In both of those states, as well as other local races nationwide, we saw these early results prove to be a strong indicator of the ultimate result.

Better Campaign Optimization

Using a combination of testing, response data and new AI/machine learning tools campaigns can much more effectively optimize their digital targeting allowing them to adjust in near real time to hit their campaign goals more efficiently.