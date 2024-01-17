What the Discourse on X Means For Political Marketers

Advertisers and Democratic candidates will abandon platforms like X (formerly Twitter), once the center of diverse political discourse, in favor of emerging networks such as Threads. This migration signals a significant change in how political advertising and engagement will unfold.

Prediction: The MAGA base remains on X, leading to a stark bifurcation of social media ecosystems. This division creates parallel digital worlds, each fostering a homogenous community where opposing viewpoints are seldom seen or engaged with.

The result? Two perfectly insulated alternate realities, each echoing their respective ideologies. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it?

In these segregated spaces, the once potent social media rants of Donald Trump (now on Truth Social) are losing their edge.

The question is: what new can be said that hasn’t already been heard? Trump’s rhetoric, once a source of shock value and entertainment, now struggles to make waves in an environment where his type of speech is expected and, to a large extent, already internalized by his audience.

This goes beyond just people: it’s indicative of a broader trend where traditional political figures are finding it increasingly challenging to command and direct the social media narrative. In this over-saturated environment of voices and influencers, the monopoly of conventional political discourse is further eroding.

In other words, who cares?

Tucker Carlson is finding this out the hard way. Even letting Alex Jones on his show isn’t generating much conversation. Tucker will continue to lose relevance no matter how much X owner Elon Musk artificially inflates his “impressions.”

With audiences split across platforms, the challenge for political advertisers is no longer just about crafting compelling messages, but also navigating a fragmented social media terrain. How to reach a diverse audience when the lines of communication are so distinctly drawn and guarded?

The answer is simple: trial and error.

Brian Ross Adams is the Founder of Trusted Messenger Marketing and runs social media/ digital campaigns up and down California.