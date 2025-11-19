This Is the Kind of Work Recognized at the Reed Awards

The Reed Awards are where the most innovative, influential, and creative campaigns in advocacy, politics, and social impact are recognized. Winning work doesn’t just stand out — it drives real-world change, builds trust, mobilizes communities, and influences policymakers.

From cultural moments that spark consumer movements to brand storytelling that builds trust, Reed-winning campaigns are proof that when creativity meets strategy, the results are powerful. A few examples:

Precision Strategies and People First Launched the Fan Fairness Coalition giving fans a platform to channel outrage into action against LiveNation-Ticketmaster

giving fans a platform to channel outrage into action against LiveNation-Ticketmaster With 48 million unpaid family caregivers in the US, Fleischman Hillard led an AARP effort to spotlight caregiving as one of the nation’s most urgent policy challenges

as one of the nation’s most urgent policy challenges At a pivotal moment for AI policy, ROKK Solutions helped the Center for AI Safety Action Fund launch an effort to encourage the safe and responsible development of AI.

If your agency or organization is driving impact — in political campaigns, social good, public health, sustainability, philanthropy, or brand activism — the Reed Awards are where your work deserves to be recognized. And this year, the Reed Awards is expanding by opening its stage to more of the groundbreaking creative work being done by brands, NGOs, philanthropic organizations, and social impact agencies.

You can see a list of this year’s categories here and details on the 2026 Reed Awards & Conference can be found here. Here’s a closer look at some of the recent work that has earned either Reed Award finalist or winner designations:

Fan Fairness Coalition — Taking on Ticketmaster

Agencies: Precision Strategies and People First

When Ticketmaster’s handling of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour presale left millions of fans shut out, frustration turned into a movement. Precision Strategies helped launch the Fan Fairness Coalition, giving fans a platform to channel outrage into action against a LiveNation-Ticketmaster monopoly.

By leveraging influencers, digital ads, and grassroots organizing, the campaign reached 50 million people with an engagement rate nearly triple the industry benchmark. Most importantly, it shifted Beltway sentiment and laid groundwork for a Department of Justice lawsuit filed in 2024. This is what Reed-winning advocacy looks like: cultural relevance, massive reach, and tangible policy impact.



Premera Blue Cross — Well. Beyond.

Agency: True Blue Strategies

With more than $100 million reinvested into communities across Washington and Alaska, Premera Blue Cross needed a way to tell the story of its unprecedented commitment to social impact. The “Well. Beyond.” video series showcased healthcare partners tackling rural health, health equity, and behavioral health challenges.

The eight-episode series didn’t just build awareness — it strengthened trust with policymakers, enhanced Premera’s reputation, and highlighted its leadership in closing healthcare gaps. The Reeds recognized this campaign for its ability to combine brand storytelling with lasting community impact.

AARP — Making Caregiving a National Priority

Agency: FleishmanHillard

With 48 million unpaid family caregivers in the U.S., AARP spotlighted caregiving as one of the most urgent policy challenges of the decade. Their campaign combined data with deeply human stories to push caregiving into the national political conversation.

Backed by 2,900+ earned media placements and 850 million impressions, the campaign elevated caregiving as a kitchen-table issue ahead of the 2024 election cycle.

The Knight Foundation — Election Hub

Organization: The Knight Foundation

Ahead of the 2024 election, the Knight Foundation partnered with newsroom support organizations to launch the Knight Election Hub, a free resource center serving more than 500 local news outlets nationwide.

The Hub provided investigative support, real-time election results distribution, and training on campaign finance data. Close to Election Day, it pivoted to create an “Election Urgent Care” Slack community, offering rapid-response expertise. The result: stronger coverage, better-informed voters, and renewed confidence in local journalism.

Environmental Defense Fund — Congestion Pricing NOW

Agency: BerlinRosen

Giving New Yorkers a reason to support congestion pricing was the goal so BerlinRosen worked to reframe the debate around people rather than just policy. Through storytelling that connected transit funding to families’ daily lives, the campaign worked to shift perception and helped give pro-congestion pricing elected officials the public support they needed.

Canadian Cancer Society — About Life

Agency: The NOW Group

Palliative care is often misunderstood — seen as “end of life” rather than “quality of life.” The Canadian Cancer Society, with The NOW Group, launched a bilingual national campaign to change that narrative.

Anchored by a powerful 30-second spot and intimate documentary-style videos, the “About Life” campaign used real patient stories to spark a nationwide conversation and put palliative care on the policy agenda.

Dave McCormick for Senate

Agencies: OnMessage Inc

Running against a three-term incumbent in Pennsylvania, Dave McCormick had to overcome attacks branding him an out-of-touch outsider. The solution: redefine him through his Pennsylvania roots, particularly his wrestling background, which became a metaphor for his grit.

The campaign delivered a regionally tailored strategy and eye-catching creative that tied McCormick to Pennsylvania’s culture while drawing sharp contrasts with Senator Bob Casey. Ultimately, McCormick emerged victorious by just over 16,000 votes — the only Republican Senate challenger to flip a seat in a presidential battleground.

Center for AI Safety Action Fund — A Safer Future for AI

Agency: ROKK Solutions

At a pivotal moment for artificial intelligence policy, ROKK Solutions helped the Center for AI Safety Action Fund launch with a powerful 30-second video.

The spot distilled CAIS’s mission — ensuring AI is developed safely and responsibly — into an accessible, high-impact narrative for policymakers and the public. Reed Awards honored the campaign for its blend of clarity, creativity, and urgency on one of the world’s most pressing issues.

Winning for Missouri Education — YES on Amendment 2

Agency: FP1 Strategies

Facing well-funded opposition from Caesars, which already operated multiple casinos in Missouri, Winning for Missouri Education led the “YES” effort on a constitutional amendment to legalize sports gambling in the state. FP1 Strategies was behind the campaign’s key ad, which featured Hall of Famer and Missouri icon Ozzie Smith. Shot at Busch Stadium and anchored by archival footage of his signature backflip, the ad leveraged Smith’s enduring credibility to unite sports fans with parents and taxpayers motivated by increasing school funding.

Amendment 2 passed by fewer than five thousand votes and testing showed the “Wizard” ad moved voters by 17 points. In a state wary of gambling expansions, Ozzie Smith’s trusted voice helped energize key voter blocs and illustrates the impact that strategic creative and authentic messengers can have in high-stakes public affairs campaigns.

Jacky Rosen for Senate

Agency: Rising Tide Interactive

Nevada’s electorate is one of the most diverse in the nation, and Senator Jacky Rosen’s reelection campaign required a digital media plan that could meet that challenge head-on. From Spanish-language search ads to boosted in-language news content and precision YouTube targeting, the media plan reached AAPI, Black, Hispanic, young, and rural voters with tailored messaging.

In total, the campaign executed 268 different targeting line items across 46 audience groups, while coordinating closely with TV buys to maximize recall. The result was clear: Rosen significantly outperformed the top of the ticket across key constituencies to win in one of the toughest Senate battlegrounds of 2024.

NYC Campaign Finance Board — Engaging Immigrant Voters

Agencies: DSPolitical and Fenton

To engage immigrant voters in one of the world’s most diverse cities, DSPolitical and partners built a cross-channel campaign for NYC Votes that went beyond translation. Using survey data and experimental design, they created language models to deliver content in voters’ preferred languages, including Spanish, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

The result: a 300% increase in in-language content delivery and measurable lifts in favorability and mobilization. This campaign proved that smart targeting and cultural competence can drive democratic participation.

United Negro College Fund — GOTV for a New Generation

Agency: Blue State

Ahead of the 2024 elections, UNCF launched a bold, visually vibrant get-out-the-vote campaign to mobilize young Black voters in battleground states.

Far from traditional nonprofit messaging, the creative leaned into edgy, uplifting design and precise paid targeting to cut through a crowded election media environment. The Reed Awards honored it as an example of authentic messaging that meets audiences where they are.

American Investment Council — Smaller Than You Think

Agency: POOLHOUSE

The “Smaller Than You Think” campaign focused on private equity’s contribution to small businesses across America. Through cinematic storytelling and sharp messaging, the ad series highlighted how such investments have helped sustain many Main Street businesses.

This reputational campaign demonstrated how creative advertising and data-driven targeting can work to shift perception in complex policy spaces.