ActBlue Acquires Democratic-Aligned Web Development Platform

By Max Greenwood

ActBlue is acquiring the web development platform Hey Victor in its latest bid to expand its footprint in the Democratic and progressive tech ecosystem.

The acquisition adds to ActBlue’s growing suite of tools as it looks to move beyond the donation-processing features that made it a mainstay of Democratic politics two decades ago. Last year, the organization rolled out a new fundraising tool – Raise by ActBlue – geared toward smaller campaigns, and acquired the Democratic digital organizing firm Impactive.

Like Raise by ActBlue and Impactive, Hey Victor is also tailored towards down-ballot campaigns. The company, which launched in 2023 as a politics-focused alternative to larger website development platforms like Squarespace and Wix, offers a set of simplified tools for building out campaign sites that don’t require outside IT support or dedicated webmasters.

The platform boasts integrations with other Democratic and progressive tech platforms, like NGP VAN and Action Network, and a $40-a-month price point that its founders say makes it affordable to state and local candidates who often lack the resources of larger – and better-funded – statewide and federal campaigns.

“Hey Victor was built on a simple belief that down-ballot campaigns deserve the same high-quality digital infrastructure as the biggest races in the country,” Giovanna Salcucci, one of Hey Victor’s co-founders, said in a statement.

A handful of Democratic-aligned organizations and firms have begun to explore new tech offerings for down-ballot campaigns in an effort to claw back state and local power after years of strategic Republican investments and political maneuvering in down-ballot contests.

With ActBlue’s acquisition of Hey Victor, the company will now operate as Hey Victor by ActBlue. It will maintain its current platform for the next few months during a “backend integration period” that’s expected to wrap up in April or May, a spokesperson for ActBlue said.

ActBlue’s push to expand its tech offerings over the past year comes as some Democrats have begun to question the organization’s dominant role in the digital fundraising space amid GOP scrutiny of the donation-processing platform.

Republicans have accused the platform of repeatedly skirting campaign finance laws, especially pertaining to foreign political contributions. Last April, President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, though the probe has been roundly condemned by Democrats as an effort to clamp down on his political rivals’ fundraising abilities.

The Justice Department was expected to report on the findings of the investigation in October, though it has yet to do so. No charges have been filed against ActBlue or its leadership as a result of the probe.

–Updated on Jan. 21, 2026 at 10:55 a.m. EST.

