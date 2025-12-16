DNC Makes New Investment in Early Hiring Ahead of Midterms

By Max Greenwood

The Democratic National Committee is launching a pair of new initiatives aimed at recruiting campaign talent ahead of the 2026 midterms.

One of the programs – dubbed the Battleground Leadership Project – includes a six-figure investment in recruiting and training coordinated campaign directors and organizing directors in key battleground states at the beginning of the new year.

The second initiative – called BlueMatch – will effectively act as a resume matchmaking service, pairing state parties and campaigns with candidates from the DNC’s talent bank.

The initiatives mark a concerted effort by the DNC to trim down the timeline for state parties and campaigns to find, hire and train qualified staffers. Local and state Democrats have long delayed making key hires early on in election years as they seek to raise enough money to actually pay those staffers. The DNC will now provide some of that funding, freeing state parties up to scout out and onboard talent earlier in the cycle.

State and local Democrats have long complained about a lack of early investment from national Democrats, arguing that tight budgets and low visibility make it difficult for them to do the kind of early planning and organizing necessary to build winning operations.

The new investments come after Democrats notched a spate of wins in key off-year elections in states like Virginia and New Jersey. The party is touting those victories – along with President Donald Trump’s sagging approval ratings – as a sign of renewed political strength heading into the midterms.

“As we head into the midterms, Democrats must seize this moment and ensure that our coordinated campaigns are staffed early with the strongest talent.,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. “There are thousands of people who want to join our movement, and the DNC will get them on the ground across the country through the Battleground Leadership Project and BlueMatch — two critical programs to ensure our coordinated campaigns and state parties have the high-quality staff they need to win in 2026.”