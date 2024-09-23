With the Election Almost Here, Is It a Good Time to Hire Talent?

With just 50 days until the election, now is a crucial time to secure political talent. The best operatives are already employed, to be sure, but they may be quietly exploring their options before the post-election hiring rush.

By acting now, you can secure top talent at a more competitive rate before the demand spikes in November, and hiring becomes competitive. Here’s some key information to understand and consider when deciding if you should hire now.

Know Where to Look

In consulting, the best senior talent is already working, often running their own small shops or embedded in larger firms. You won’t find them on job boards, as many are hesitant to put their resumes out there for fear it could get back to their current employers. We’ve seen this first-hand at my business, where experienced operatives with small books of business approach us privately looking for opportunities to join larger firms but are sometimes too afraid or embarrassed to shop their resume directly.

The same (mostly) goes for junior talent. These operatives are often employed on a cycle basis, but many are quietly shopping around for their next gig as the end of the election approaches. They’re eager to secure a position before their current commitment wraps up, which means now is the perfect time to snap them up before they disappear into the post-election hiring frenzy.

Hiring Early Is Going to Save You Money in the Long Run

Hiring right now isn’t just about getting ahead of the competition—it’s about saving money. By the time we reach November, the consulting job market will favor employers. But come May, when everyone’s hiring, it’ll favor the talent. The best talent will have multiple offers and the power to leverage them. If you lock in talent now, you’ll avoid the premium that comes with May hiring, and you’ll have your best pick of a candidate pool locked in.

Understand the Post-COVID Talent Landscape

The talent landscape has also shifted significantly since COVID. Many consulting firms downsized during the pandemic and, as we’ve observed, operatives are still anxious about job security once the election ends. I can not count the number of times I’ve told privately looking talent to stay put at their current firms.

Millennials in particular seem less loyal to employers post-COVID, making them more willing to jump ship for the right opportunity. Hiring before November gives you a chance to capture this talent while they’re still testing the waters.

The Best Talent Is Privately Looking

Make no mistake: the best talent is already looking. While we don’t poach talent, we do help facilitate moves for those who come to us first. The worst that can happen if you start your search early is that you get access to a larger talent pool. With more talent discreetly looking now than ever before, you might just find the perfect fit before they stop exploring opportunities after November.

Don’t shoot the messenger, but most of the industry is constantly shopping around as we’ve observed. Especially this time of year, meaning it’s the best time to grab them.

Get Ahead of the Competition

We’re already helping national consulting firms prepare for 2026. The larger firms are committed to hiring their next line of consultants and are eyeing top campaign managers to recruit for 2026. If you’re not one of them, you’re missing out. Period. Many of these campaign managers also bring potential books of business and valuable personal contacts.

Talent is starting to shop around now, and posting your positions early can give you a leg up on competitors. Some consultants will stick with their current firms post-election, but by acting early you have a better shot at capturing the top-tier talent who are currently employed but open to moving.

Dustin Tropp, founder of Republican Jobs, has successfully placed over 2,000 political operatives, ranging from organizers to chiefs-of-staff. He collaborates with a diverse array of consultants, campaigns, non-profits, and government agencies at state and local levels to source their talent.