Optimum Media: Connecting Political Campaigns to Voters with Precision and Impact

The news is out, and we are thrilled to announce that a4 Media has officially rebranded to Optimum Media. This new name aligns us even more closely with the Optimum connectivity brand, and our political team is excited to continue driving excellence and growth for our political clients.

Optimum, the fourth-largest provider of broadband, mobile, video, home phone, and managed business services, operates in 21 states and generates unparalleled data and insights. This connection allows Optimum Media to allocate resources more efficiently and understand voter behavior and preferences, enabling our team to tailor messages precisely and ensure they resonate with each campaign’s target audience.

In the fast-paced world of political campaigns, speed, targeting, and accuracy are essential for effectively connecting with voters. Optimum Media excels in advanced targeting capabilities, with a digital footprint covering all 435 congressional districts in the U.S. By leveraging our data and scale, we often achieve over 76% match rates for first-party data, far exceeding the industry average and surpassing other data-matching solutions in finding key audiences.

Our new Audience Profile tool provides invaluable insights into states, congressional districts, and first-party datasets. This data empowers our team to leverage audience viewership and behaviors for strategic decision-making, giving campaigns and agencies planning for candidates, independent expenditures (IEs), or PACs a competitive edge.

With streaming at an all-time high across the board, capturing 38.8% of TV-watching time, our premium partnerships and connected TV (CTV) inventory provide access to high-quality ad placements that grab voter attention. Television remains a powerful medium, and our audience-first approach ensures that messaging reaches the right audience.

Swing voters are ahead of the curve when it comes to streaming. Recent findings show that 31% of swing voters are exclusively reachable through CTV viewership. With our partnerships and insights data-analysis tool, we can segment and understand insights such as how 9.56M swing voters across must-win swing states consume television on traditional and streaming platforms, ensuring that media budgets are allocated effectively and efficiently.

With mobile devices never far from reach, Americans check their phones 144 times and spend an astonishing four hours and 25 minutes using them daily. Our proprietary AdMessenger mobile platform, with engagement rates more than five times higher than traditional mobile banners, keeps voters engaged and connected. This fast, simple solution — delivered directly to voters — gives campaigns a final boost in the days and hours leading up to Election Day.

Our advanced targeting, data-driven insights, and industry partnerships forge a powerful connection, driving engagement and mobilizing voters and making us much more than a cable company or another ad-tech platform. Our team, with over 80 years of collective experience in political advertising, is committed to partnering with you from strategy to victory in November, ensuring speed, accuracy, and enhanced targeting.