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Political Mail in 2026: What’s Changed and How to Track Every Piece

Direct mail remains an essential campaign channel and a lot has changed since the last election. If your campaign relies on political mail, visibility into when mail is entered, processed, and delivered has never been more important. In this webinar, Dave Lewis shared practical information on how political mail moves through the postal system, how to track it, and how to keep campaigns and vendors organized throughout the election season.