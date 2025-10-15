Sponsored

State of the Union: 2026 Predictions with Eric Wilson

Having the right political tech stack and a pulse on campaign trends is essential to building effective strategies and winning outcomes in the upcoming cycle. But what technologies and tactics are on the horizon that will impact the 2026 mid-terms?

Industry veterans Eric Wilson and Farz Sokhansanj went live in a virtual fireside chat to discuss what they’re witnessing as the shifting landscape of political technology.

Eric’s background gives him unique insight into the topic – given his role as Executive Director for the Center for Campaign Innovation which is helping launch the next wave of political tech, as well as hosting Campaign Trend – a podcast and weekly digest bringing insight from political changemakers.

Farz Sokhansanj is President of Prompt.io, a leading political texting company on the forefront of innovating on texting with a focus on engagement.