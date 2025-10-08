Industry Voices

4 Lessons First-Time Candidates Wished They Had Learned Before Running for Office

Image Credit: Ayman Haykal

By Morgan Bonwell & Sam Stern

We often hear regrets from candidates who’ve run for office. Some say they wish they’d known not to spend 40 percent of their budget on yard signs, or that their next-door neighbor’s advice about renting a portable billboard didn’t have the effect they guaranteed it would. Others just wish they’d had someone professional who would have helped them get started. So in honor of the candidates that have come before, we’ve made a list of four campaign lessons that some had to learn the hard way.

1. Preparation begins long before the announcement.

Campaigning doesn’t begin at the moment of filing or announcing. It’s important to be thorough in your pre-launch efforts to ensure you have a cohesive message that shows that you are a serious candidate and are building momentum.

Ever wonder how a candidate seems to have a commercial made the same day they launch? Or have you noticed a candidate who hastily announced and had not a single piece of collateral, let alone considered the issues affecting the district?

Well, the former probably hired an expert team that told them they need to have a logo finalized, website built, a donation page ready to accept money, a press release drafted with a press list on standby, social accounts ready to be made public, and friends and family fundraising letters at the post office. Don’t be the latter. Not only does it affect your ability to raise money, but the campaign starts with a lack of credibility with voters.

2. Campaigns require significant financial resources and the ability to raise them.

The most talked-about aspect of a campaign is easily the money it takes to actually win. Early financial planning and realistic expectations of the cost it takes to win are essential. If we had a dollar for every candidate that said, “I am going to raise the least amount of money possible and still win,” although ultimately lost, we’d be rich.

You can start with a “friends and family” fundraising list. A Rolodex of classmates, neighbors, and professional contacts. This list becomes invaluable when the campaign launches. These people are most likely to give you the money to fund the early days of the campaign. If you can’t raise money from your closest family and friends, how will you be able to raise money from strangers?

Donors outside of your close circle of friends and family will want to know how fundraising is going. They’ll also want to know that you have invested in yourself. You may be hesitant to invest your own money into your campaign, but know that to a donor, that signals that you aren’t investing in yourself, so why should they?

Delaying financial planning until after your launch can put a candidate at an immediate disadvantage. Consider asking your inner circle to host fundraisers for you, sending introductory emails to a likely donor list, and plan on spending hours a week “dialing for dollars.”

3. Data management is key to winning races at all levels.

Most candidates decide to launch their campaign thinking about yard signs, T-shirts, and press statements. You may think less often — or maybe not at all — about the importance of data management.

Campaigns need a list of eligible voters to contact. Often, this can be obtained for free or at a very low price from the county party, state party, or the county clerk’s office. There are also higher-priced options that provide modeling, consumer data, and enhanced contact information, including phone numbers and emails. There is often a happy medium where you can both save money and acquire quality data to reach your target universe via any means necessary.

Making sure you go into the race with an idea of which voters you need to target to win, and how to reach them, can make all the difference. Past behavior predicts future behavior. You don’t want to waste your time talking to general election-only voters in a Republican primary, because they’re not likely to come out and vote. Electorates don’t change very drastically from cycle to cycle, so looking back on the most recent similar election can provide a good blueprint for targeting voters, especially in down-ballot races.

4. Assemble the right team, not the most high-profile team.

It’s obvious that you need experience, connections, and political acumen on your team. But if you have four really good options that have the knowledge and resources, how do you pick the best team for you? It’s simple. Choose the team that lets you be authentically you.

You can check a company’s accolades and their win record, but ultimately, who do you want to talk to every day for the next year? Who do you trust to keep you safe? What team thinks of you as a person and is passionate about your race?

Beyond your consulting team, candidates must choose vendors. These strategic partners handle everything from mail to digital advertising to data to campaign merch. In larger operations, additional needs will include polling firms and media vendors. The team surrounding the campaign will either elevate or hinder success. Choosing wisely is essential.

Morgan Bonwell is the founder and CEO of Right Strategies™ and Sam Stern is President of SmartPoint Data Strategies.