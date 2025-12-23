Industry Voices

Five Ways to Win Voters on TikTok

By Emma Connolly

TikTok now reaches millions of voters who consume political information almost entirely through short-form, emotionally engaging and personality-driven content. When used effectively, there is growing evidence that it can positively influence voter behaviour.

The cost of reaching persuadable voters in the U.S. continues to rise, meaning that each one counts more. Young people rarely use platforms like X and Facebook, but are disproportionately represented on TikTok. Millennial and Gen Z Americans will make up a majority share of the U.S. electorate by 2028 and, as the age decreases, meeting these audiences where they are is a powerful tool yielding high potential gains at a relatively low cost.

Zohran Mamdani’s use of TikTok in the New York City mayoral race is widely seen as a blueprint for social media success. But going forward, what lessons can campaigns take from this?

1. Engage, Don’t Broadcast

TikTok is a participatory platform, not a traditional broadcast channel. Success comes from interaction, not one-way messaging, both on and off the platform.

Mamdani spent significant time engaging with constituents on the ground, then used TikTok to amplify those exchanges, inviting further engagement from users on the platform.

This is a textbook example of a hybrid campaign strategy – one that seamlessly blends offline and online engagement. There’s a simple lesson here: talk to constituents, build relationships, show up in your community and let the platform build on the energy created on the ground.

Responding to comments, doing Q&A sessions and treating viewers as collaborators rather than passive recipients are all ways that politicians can capitalize on what TikTok has to offer. Those who use TikTok like a traditional media channel risk low engagement. But those who participate authentically can harness the platform’s interactive dynamics to amplify their reach organically.

2. Aim For Process Over Perfection

Authenticity beats polish on TikTok. Videos shot on the go – outside the office, at events or between meetings – resonate far more than overly scripted or heavily produced content.

TikTok is not a PR channel. Users want to see the ‘real’ person behind the campaign. Sharing the process, especially in casual ways, creates transparency and relatability, or at least the illusion of it, building trust and engagement among viewers.

3. Sell a (Personal) Story

TikTok thrives on narratives that make content memorable by building emotional connections. Curate one and use it consistently.

Mamdani did this well, making his persona a core part of his political brand. His Ugandan-Indian background and international upbringing lent authenticity to his polylingual campaign, successfully reaching voters in Spanish, Hindi and Urdu.

Gen Z, who make up a growing share of the electorate and who are most active on TikTok, are more racially and ethnically diverse than any previous generation. Multilingual engagement on the platform is likely to be an important strategy.

4. Let Your Audience (and the Algorithm) Work For You

TikTok’s algorithm works differently than those of other social media platforms. It’s famously antisocial, meaning that it doesn’t rely on followers or social connections; it’s all about the content and engaging people with it.

TikTok’s participatory culture encourages co-creation. Don’t be afraid to be playful with your narratives and let your audiences drive reach organically through adaptation and remixing, rather than chasing metrics such as likes and shares.

So long as it aligns with message and brand, the occasional stunt doesn’t hurt either. (This one from Mamdani went viral on TikTok and Instagram.)

Tagging content strategically also increases visibility to primary audiences and beyond. Even negative engagement extends reach.

5. Don’t Forget the Audio

The rhythm and resonance of catchy soundbites translate into viral success.

In one speech, when Mamdani rhythmically spelled out his last name – “it’s Mamdani, M-A-M-D-A-N-I” – it led to a flood of Reels, Shorts and TikToks creatively remixing the clip with Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” and sparked creative montages and participatory edits across platforms.

His messaging strategy was also optimised for the digital environment. Phrases like ‘when it’s done’ and ‘our time has come’ were catchy and succinctly represented his core values, while drawing on powerful political precedents.

If we care about virality in digital campaigns (and research suggests that we should), we need to think in sound as much as sight. Visuals carry messages, but sound propels them across platforms.

Dr. Emma Connolly is a fellow with the Digital Speech Lab at University College London, where she leads its initiative on digital civic education. Her work primarily focuses on the viral movement patterns of political narratives on social media platforms. She has also published on narrative framing, polarization and youth political engagement.

