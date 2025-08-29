Industry Voices

Lessons For Campaigns From Cracker Barrel’s Rebranding

By Dave Huguenel

The rollout of Cracker Barrel’s rebrand has some lessons for campaigns. In fact, if ever there was a case study for what not to do with a rebranding, Cracker Barrel-Gate is a top contender.

Now I’m not going to join the “stop woke” dogpile or rip the current marketing team at Cracker Barrel, since barrels of ink (see what I did there, Uncle Herschel?) have already been dedicated to those topics. No, I figured I would spend some time just reflecting on what I think of when it comes to branding and rebranding, and how campaigns might have approached a potential rebrand or marketing launch similar to Cracker Barrel’s.

What Branding Really Means

First and foremost, let’s start with a basic understanding of what a “brand” is. A brand is not just a logo — it’s the feelings and emotions that are associated with experiencing the product — or interacting with a candidate or their campaign. But that very simple sentiment seemed to be completely lost with the marketing team over at Cracker Barrel.

Their redesign of their restaurants, coupled with the change in logo, which they subsequently abandoned, equates to an erasure of the emotional ties most Cracker Barrel patrons associate with the establishment. Lost is the old-fashioned — although admittedly dated — Southern charm, and all we’re left with is a sterile corporate whitewash that gives the chain the same minimalism expected at any fast-casual restaurant.

Now it’s important to admit that the team at Cracker Barrel was trying to solve a real problem. Changing consumer habits post-COVID and new competition in meal planning/delivery has left these restaurant chains scratching their heads on where to find new customers. So one can at least understand what pegs they jumped over to conclude that a new look might be needed. What follows, however, is this marketer’s opinion on how one might approach their predicament a little differently.



The Soul of Cracker Barrel

For me, the brand that Cracker Barrel embodies is definitely family togetherness, but what makes it unique from other family-friendly brands is that I am transported immediately into my childhood when I enter. The country store is a cluttered mess of knick-knacks no one needs, but somehow oozes charm. I witness the delight and amazement of my kids as they explore a labyrinth of overpriced toys, and I’m reminded of my own youth. As they rock back and forth on the porch outside, my wife and I reminisce about a relative or a grandparent no longer with us who chaperoned a similar outing when we were little. It’s those little moments that define the Cracker Barrel to a sappy dad like me, but I’m willing to bet other Cracker Barrel enthusiasts have similar stories to share.

As to the riddle of how to increase market share with a generation that seems acutely uninterested in eating fast casual? Part of solving the riddle might start with realizing you might be asking yourself the wrong question. Rather than trying to figure out how to get more young people to dine in your establishment, ask yourself this: “How do we encourage more young parents to share Cracker Barrel with their kids?”

When asked that way, the answer probably doesn’t lie in a logo refresh or a new store layout. No, it seems like a more likely solution would be to hone in on the stories and memories that people have and find ways to encourage them to carry on the traditions they grew up with in a new generation. That’s not a design problem — it’s a storytelling opportunity. Campaigns should take that lesson into 2026.

The Better Way Forward

In other words, I wouldn’t rebrand to bring in new customers. I would lean into your existing brand. That’s another lesson for campaigns. But in Cracker Barrel’s case, leaning in should look like paid advertising. Start by creating social content showing families finding that little slice of togetherness only a Cracker Barrel dinner table can provide.

Show the unfiltered joy of a child discovering a toy from their parents’ youth. Highlight the friendly conversations sparked between strangers as they shuffle through the dense aisles, corralling their kids to the exits. Those are experiences you won’t find at Applebee’s or Chili’s, or moments you can buy with a meal subscription. Those memories are only created at Cracker Barrel. That’s a brand.

The Lesson

I’ll end by saying that the challenges companies like Cracker Barrel face are very real. I don’t fault anyone there for trying to figure out where they belong in the future. Candidates are in the same boat — particularly those who have held office for many years. But you don’t secure a strong future by forgetting where you came from. You secure it by understanding how the past has shaped who you are today.

Dave Huguenel is a partner at Go BIG Media. A Louisiana native, Dave is an award-winning media consultant having produced ads for candidates at the local, state and federal level.