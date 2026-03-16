Industry Voices

Why AI and User-Generated Content May Decide the Next Majority

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By Andrew Eldredge-Martin

In the analog era of political campaigning, success was measured by the ability to win a news cycle or land a punch in a 30-second television spot. Strategy was forged in “war rooms” – physical spaces defined by stacks of newspapers, banks of televisions and rapid-response researchers.

But as the 2026 midterms approach, the battlefield has left behind the tactics and metrics depicted so compellingly in the 1993 documentary “The War Room.”

In today’s swing states and districts, the next generation of political winners and losers won’t be decided simply by who buys the most airtime. Instead, victory will belong to those who best navigate a volatile intersection of algorithmic narratives, increasingly supercharged by Generative AI and User-Generated Content, or UGC.

No candidate’s communications landscape is a curated garden of official messaging anymore. It is a wild, AI-accelerated ecosystem where a single deepfake, a viral TikTok remix or a generative search summary can define a candidate’s reputation before they even have a chance to log on. For candidates, the message is clear: break through the noise by adapting to these new tools, or be defined by others – and likely lost to history.

The Defense of the Likeness

The most immediate challenge is the erosion of visual and vocal truth. We have entered an era where “seeing is believing” is a relic. GenAI has made the creation of high-quality deepfakes accessible to anyone with an internet connection. Recognizing this existential threat to democratic discourse, major platforms are beginning to build defensive perimeters.

YouTube, for instance, recently announced an expansion of its likeness detection tools specifically designed to protect politicians, civic leaders and journalists. These tools allow individuals to request the removal of AI-generated content that simulates their face or voice.

While a welcome development, it places the burden of vigilance squarely on the campaign. A candidate cannot afford to be reactive; they must have the infrastructure to monitor for likeness infringement in real-time to prevent synthetic scandals from taking root.

The New Search: From SEO to GEO

Perhaps the most profound shift, however, is not how candidates are seen, but how they are searched. For decades, Search Engine Optimization was the king of digital strategy.

But the rise of AI-powered answer engines like Perplexity, ChatGPT and Google’s AI Overviews has changed the rules. Voters are no longer just clicking links; they are asking complex questions and receiving synthesized summaries.

A recent analysis by GPS Impact and Mike Gehrke, underscores the importance of Generative Engine Optimization. In an analysis of the U.S. Senate primaries in Texas, the study found that when voters use AI chatbots to learn about candidates, the AI’s verdict on a candidate’s record or platform is heavily influenced by the specific sources the AI prioritizes.

If a campaign hasn’t optimized its digital footprint to be readable and authoritative for these AI models, their positions on key issues risk being erased or misrepresented. The GPS Impact analysis demonstrates that AI isn’t just a tool for creating content; it is a gatekeeper of information.

If a candidate’s core policy positions aren’t reflected in the training data or the real-time search results these engines pull from, that candidate is effectively ceding ground to the opposition.

Monitoring the “Dark Social” Deluge

Finally, campaigns must account for the sheer volume of User-Generated Content. “Dark social” – private shares, niche Discord servers and the endless stream of short-form video – is where narratives reach audiences and reputations are truly formed. Traditional media monitoring tools are ill-equipped for this deluge of unindexed video content that may rely more on visual storytelling or cultural signals – and not have a voiceover or text-on-screen at all.

To stay ahead, modern campaigns are beginning to integrate specialized, AI-driven tracking features that can see and hear what audiences are consuming. Platforms like ClarifyAI have recently rolled out capabilities specifically designed to help campaigns monitor the vast world of online video. In an environment where an influencer’s casual commentary might reach more swing voters than a primetime interview, campaigns need to know what audiences are actually seeing and hearing. By using AI to “watch” and “listen” to millions of hours of UGC, campaigns can identify emerging attacks or viral misconceptions days before they impact public opinion.

The Algorithm is the War Room

The 2026 midterms will serve as a high-stakes laboratory for this new reality. The candidates who win by a couple hundred votes may be those who treat GenAI and UGC not as “tech problems” for the digital team, but as a core theater of the campaign.

This means deploying likeness detection to protect the candidate’s brand; mastering GEO to ensure that when a voter asks an AI chatbot about a candidate’s record, the answer is accurate; and utilizing modern narrative intelligence tools to monitor the GenAI and UGC feedback loop.

The war room of 2026 isn’t a room at all: it’s an algorithm. And in this new era, the most dangerous thing a candidate can be is invisible to the machine.

Andrew Eldredge-Martin is Founder and CEO of Ground Truth AI, a research and intelligence firm focused on how digital narratives shape public opinion. He has led large-scale communications initiatives for U.S. presidential campaigns and was named AI Pioneer of the Year by Campaigns & Elections in 2024.