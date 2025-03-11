Industry Voices

Why Consultants Should Make Time to Unplug and Recharge

By Katie Harbath

For consultants, stepping away from clients’ never-ending demands and constant connectivity can feel unimaginable. Our industry thrives on staying plugged in—monitoring news cycles, managing crises, and always being one step ahead. But what if I told you that stepping away could be the key to unlocking greater creativity, clarity and productivity?

I didn’t believe it myself at first.

For years, I resisted the idea of taking time away to work on something meaningful, yet unrelated to client deadlines. The thought of dedicating two weeks to writing my book — without meetings, notifications, or the usual churn of busyness — felt, well, a bit indulgent.

But the need for real, uninterrupted time became apparent. I finally took the leap and booked a two-week creative residency with Kate Hill at Relais de Camont in Gascony, France. This decision changed how I see my work, creativity, and purpose.

The Experience: A Shift in Perspective

I arrived at Relais de Camont, an 18th-century farmhouse nestled in the quiet French countryside, to finish the first draft of my book about how technology has impacted politics over the last two decades. Immediately, the change in scenery brought a sense of calm. There were no notifications, no back-to-back Zoom calls, no breaking news alerts—just the sound of birds, the crackling of a fireplace, and an uninterrupted space to create.

My days found a rhythm: I’d start by making coffee and building a fire, writing for three-to-four hours in the morning, then breaking for lunch. Afternoons were spent walking along a canal beside the farmhouse, letting my mind wander and my thoughts breathe. By evening, I’d be back at the kitchen table, words flowing more freely than they had in years.

I wrote 30,000 words in six days—more than I had managed in the past year. I found focus, creativity, and clarity without the noise of constant connectivity. More importantly, I reconnected with why I was writing the book in the first place.

How Unplugging Boosts Creativity and Purpose

One of the most profound lessons I learned was how important it is to make space for ideas. Studies show that 72 percent of us find inspiration in unexpected moments—when we’re not actively trying to solve a problem. Yet, the pressure to always be productive can stifle these moments of creativity.

By disconnecting, I permitted myself to think without constraints. The relaxed environment allowed ideas to flow naturally, and the routine provided a freeing, not limiting, structure. It wasn’t just about writing but about rediscovering my purpose and passion for storytelling.

This wasn’t merely a break, but an investment in my creativity and professional growth. When I returned to my work, I felt renewed—not just rested, but truly re-energized and ready to approach challenges with a fresh perspective.

How Consultants Can Incorporate This Approach

Taking two weeks in the French countryside isn’t feasible for everyone, but the principles can be adapted to fit any lifestyle or budget. Here are a few practical ways consultants can incorporate intentional time away to fuel creativity and purpose:

Mini-Retreats: Block off one-or-two days quarterly to focus on strategic thinking or creative problem-solving. This could be at a local retreat center, a cabin rental, or even a quiet room at home with devices turned off. Digital Detox Days: Schedule regular “off-the-grid” days where you disconnect from digital devices. This break from notifications and news cycles helps recharge your mental energy. Creative Deep Work Blocks: Dedicate uninterrupted blocks of time weekly or monthly for creative projects. Use tools like the Pomodoro Technique or time-blocking to protect this space. Change of Scenery: Even a change in location, like working from a coffee shop, park, or co-working space can refresh your perspective and spark creativity. Reflective Walks or Breaks: Incorporate daily walks or downtime that allows for reflection and daydreaming—activities proven to boost creative thinking.

Final Thoughts: A Lesson in Permission

One of the most powerful takeaways from my retreat was the realization that it’s okay to step away. In consulting, where urgency is a given, taking time off can feel risky—even irresponsible. But in reality, it’s the key to sustainable creativity and long-term success.

My time at Relais de Camont helped me finish my book’s first draft, but it gave me something more valuable: a renewed sense of purpose and clarity on the work I wanted to focus on. It taught me that stepping away isn’t about losing momentum, but regaining it.

If you’re a consultant caught in the cycle of always being “on,” consider this your permission to unplug. The work will still be there when you return—but you’ll return with energy, creativity, and purpose.

Katie Harbath is the founder of Anchor Change, a newsletter and consultancy that helps leaders navigate the complexities of technology and global politics. A former public policy director at Facebook, she built international teams that managed elections and advised governments worldwide on using social media.