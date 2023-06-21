Strategy Session: Launching and Expanding a Political Consulting Business

The decision to launch your own shop is always a leap of faith, no matter how many years of experience you may have under your belt. And while being a savvy political strategist provides a solid foundation, it won’t mean much if you don’t properly stand up the actual business side of your firm.

In this Strategy Session, we broke down some of the most important pre- and post-launch steps for entrepreneurs readying a launch and business owners looking to take their shops to the next level.

Hear from Campaign HQ’s Nicole Schlinger and Michelle Coyle of BGSD Strategies as they walked us through crucial elements of the launch process.