Are All Ad Impressions Created Equal?

Here’s a philosophical question for digital consultants: Are all impressions created equal?

In an era where the silo between programmatic digital and CTV media buying has broken down, or at least fractured, this question has taken on added importance.

Strategists often talk about getting a client’s ads on the “big glass” in the house — i.e. the living room television. But does that really matter if you’re reaching a voter who’s, say, double screening while consuming content on their TV and tablet?

Ryan Fanning, DSPolitical’s Chief of Staff, put this twist on the impressions question: frequency.

“It really comes down to a matter of frequency,” he said Feb. 7, during a webinar hosted by DSPolitical. “With CTV you can have greater impact, if you’re looking at frequency equally,” he added.

“Five impressions with a programmatic video are certainly not equal to five CTV impressions. Five CTV impressions are going to have an increased impact relative to that programmatic video.”

Now, both CTV and programmatic inventory have issues with ad fraud. But Fanning noted that to help assess the inventory quality challenge and reporting on placement, his shop regularly audits itself with Pixalate and other third-party technology partners.

He also noted they’ve found “sub 2-percent fraud on CTV,” based on their supply path optimization and targeting tactics.