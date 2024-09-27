Making GOTV Calls This Fall? Three Do’s And Don’ts

By next week, eight states from South Dakota to Virginia will have begun early voting. More states open up in the first week of October. Whether campaigns like it or not, we’re entering GOTV season, albeit one that looks different from years past.

Now, it’s not just about getting voters to their local polling place. Effective programs are a combination of absentee ballot chase, early voting list culling, and traditional GOTV methods spread across different universes of targets. One of those traditional, tried-and-true methods is reaching voters on their phones.

But in this super competitive and highly charged environment, campaigns need to think about the do’s and don’ts of this outreach.

Here are six ways to help maximize your turnout effort:

GOTV Don’ts:



Don’t wait to plan your GOTV efforts

As the old, imperfect saying goes, failing to plan is planning to fail. If you haven’t already, start having conversations about your turnout program now so you’re ready to go when it’s time for the final push. As we noted above, early vote windows vary and aren’t uniform across states. Some practitioners still have time to prepare while others face an uphill battle if they haven’t started already.

Don’t ask too many questions in your scripts

Whether over text or calling, an overly question-heavy script can overwhelm voters and make casting a ballot seem like a chore. A simple question about an individual’s voting plan gets the voter thinking about when they will vote and makes it more likely they will follow through.

Don’t re-litigate your campaign

A few key points resonate with voters during a call. Your whole platform will not and neither will attacks on your opponent. In fact, those two messaging options can sometimes backfire and incentivize a vote for your opponent. Keeping it concise helps voters remember your candidate when it’s time to vote.

GOTV Do’s:



Do register for 10DLC

Even if you’re not sure if you are going to text, start your 10DLC registration early, just in case. It’s a federal requirement for campaigns to register themselves and register each individual texting campaign that they’re conducting. You don’t want to get hung up waiting on registration approval a few days out from the election.

Do start scripting early

Scripts are the component that takes the longest to finalize when planning calls. Getting your scripts ready early ensures that your calls will be ready to go when you are. Some of the generative AI platforms can help with first drafts of these, but they still need polishing to pack everything into only a few lines.

Do match your mail

Message discipline is essential — as we discussed above. Having your phone calls use the same language as your mail pieces, or even your digital or TV spots, reinforces your message across multiple platforms.

Chris Hayler is a partner at Stones’ Phones, a telephone consulting firm serving Democratic and progressive clients.