Managing Complex Texting Programs In ’24? This is the Tool You Need

If your political firm or agency is running digital voter contact and persuasion campaigns in 2024, that likely means you’ve got a hand in managing multiple texting programs for a variety of different campaigns and organizations.

And anyone running a wide array of texting programs gets the need for detailed analytics and data, in real-time, that can help inform the direction of your program and guide adjustments where needed.

Enter PULSE by Prompt.io, which was designed with political consultants and agency leaders in mind, according to Farz Sokhansanj, the company’s president.

“We are very much a data driven company, and very much oriented towards providing the kind of analytics and statistical data that folks are going to need to be able to run effective text based campaigns,” Sokhansanj said. “And that’s what PULSE will help you do.”

Prompt’s core peer-to-peer messaging platform already returns detailed analytics around messages that are being sent, error rates, response rates, and engagement. But the addition of PULSE takes those existing management tools to another level, according to Sokhansanj.

“Essentially what it does is provide a top level overview into every consultant’s account with Prompt. So the texting programs are all siloed, as siloed instances from one another, but instead of having to log into each different account to get some level of understanding of messages being sent, what the engagement is … you now log into one single product, PULSE, and get a top level overview into all of that, which makes things so much easier.”

Watch the full conversation above to hear more about how PULSE can help your text programs, and learn more here.