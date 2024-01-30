The Political Business Institute Empowers Entrepreneurs in the Campaign Industry to Achieve Fast, Sustainable Growth

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

The Political Business Institute specializes in launch, growth and turnaround strategies for political firms. Our programs are focused on driving sustainable growth to help political entrepreneurs scale. Hear what some of our clients have gotten from working with us in the video above and listen to our CEO and Founder Michelle Coyle talk about what drives our mission.

Why PBI?

Proven Expertise

We know political consulting, which makes PBI uniquely positioned to understand the challenges your firm faces every day. You won’t burn hours of time explaining what makes the campaign industry tick.

We Are Small Business Experts

Our Strategic Growth Coaches are MBAs with decades of experience working directly with small businesses. We’ll help you set up your political business to scale.

Adaptability

The political business landscape is ever-changing so understanding and responding to market shifts is essential. We work with owners in our Mastermind Program to tailor strategies for long-term expansion and growth that are unique to your business.

The Power of Community

Entrepreneurship can be isolating, especially when you operate a business in an industry most people don’t understand. PBI entrepreneurs will have access to group training and discussion with like-minded clients.