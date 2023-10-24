Build Grassroots Power with Quorum

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Fill out this form to receive more information about this vendor.

Whether you’re looking to grow your advocate base or engage employees, Quorum empowers you to move people and policy. You deserve the most complete grassroots advocacy solutions, so you can drive change and make an impact:

Thanks to integrated advocacy and government affairs tools, teams using Quorum can collaborate seamlessly to strengthen the impact of both functions. Only Quorum gives you the tools to create a system of information sharing between advocacy, government affairs, and PAC to influence stakeholders, improve efficiency, and power your policy work.

Don’t just take our word for it—check out stories from teams that have used Quorum to make an impact, including:

Toyota, whose team built an advocacy program that employees love so much that every call to action yields a 50% response rate.

The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, who used gamification and tailored messaging to create a campaign where every advocate took an average of 3.5 actions.

The ALS Association, whose teams use Quorum as a centralized information hub to unite their lobbying & grassroots efforts and drive policy change to support ALS patients.

Ready to see how Quorum can help you build grassroots power? Connect with our team today to get a personalized demo and see how Quorum can help you move people and policy.