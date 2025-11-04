Industry Voices

From the War Room to AI: How Campaign Research Evolved and What Comes Next

By Joe Pounder

My first real campaign experience was working in the war room of former President George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection effort. What drew me in was the sheer pace and intensity of it all – monitoring the news in real time so the campaign could respond quickly and aggressively to shape the day.

Back then, monitoring and research were still largely analog. We depended on LexisNexis, press clips and VHS monitoring. Search engines were rudimentary. YouTube and social media didn’t exist. That war room was advanced for 2004, but we all knew it would soon be dated and our operations would need to evolve with every campaign cycle.

Each cycle since has brought a new wave of innovation for both research and communications. By 2008, online search had transformed what could be done from a desk. In 2010, social media started to become a part of the public record. In 2012, the explosion of available video — from online databases to smartphone recordings – changed the game again.

By 2016, research was deeply integrated, not just with communications, but also with digital, as we worked to catalog what candidates were saying online in real time. Information wasn’t just the domain of candidates, campaigns and the media. It was being searched for, debated and weaponized by anyone with internet access.

Today, the big challenge is how to filter through all this information and use it effectively. Campaigns now recognize that high-quality research is essential from Day One. Teams know that with so much data out there, real expertise is required to navigate it. Meanwhile, communications have become even more fast-paced. Multiple platforms require constant feeding, and research is critical to making that content fact-based, timely and credible. The best research and communications operations are now fully integrated, built for speed and practice disciplined execution.

For political researchers, the current moment is both a challenge and an opportunity. Voters are more skeptical than ever and that amplifies the importance of grounding our research in verifiable facts and using them to tell emotionally resonant stories. The piece that hasn’t changed: the importance of fact-finding and data collection. Voters still need to be convinced. Campaigns still need to show their work. Good research enables that. The foundational building blocks — strong systems, effective field work, and disciplined messaging — are as crucial now as they were in 2004.

I’m especially proud of leading the Republican National Committee’s research department and helping stand up organizations like America Rising. We built scalable, repeatable processes that turned a firehose of information into focused, high-impact research products and services: books, rapid response and narrative development. Despite all the change over the past two decades, the “research book” remains a foundational element of any good political campaign.

AI will be the next major inflection point. It will take on rote, mundane tasks so researchers can spend more time doing what they do best: connecting the dots. That’s the key to any successful campaign — turning raw information into persuasive, strategic storytelling. AI and machine learning will allow campaigns to surface insights from massive amounts of data in ways that will increase the efficiency of human research teams.

What AI can’t do as well just yet is detect things like tone, intention, or context the way a seasoned researcher can. The campaigns that succeed in this environment will marry AI efficiency with human capacity, building research operations that are sharper and more strategic.

We’re no longer just combing through newspapers and public statements. We’re navigating a world in which anyone can publish anything at any time. And so researchers are not just collectors of information — they have a growing responsibility to vet, verify, and contextualize what they find.

For anyone entering the field today, my advice remains the same as it was in 2004. Campaigns are won with compelling messages backed up by great content. Strong research is essential to finding that content and those messages. Technology changes. Platforms shift. But engaging narratives, compelling messages and clear contrasts are timeless.

Joe Pounder is the CEO and founder of Bullpen Strategy Group. He was formerly research director and deputy communications director at the Republican National Committee, and he has worked on multiple Republican presidential campaigns.

This piece appears in the commemorative 45th Anniversary print edition of Campaigns & Elections magazine.