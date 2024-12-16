50+1 Strategies Set to Close

One of the West Coast’s best known campaign consulting firms is winding down operations.

Nicole Derse and Addisu Demissie sent a joint email on Monday informing their list that they planned to “end the regular operations” of their San Francisco-based shop by the end of the month.

The partners, who formed the progressive firm in early 2012, said the move wasn’t for financial reasons.

“We are profitable, our client base and reputation is strong, and our team is as cohesive and talented as ever,” Derse and Demissie wrote. “But as every election cycle ends, we as the firm’s Principals have to look ahead to the next one, with all the business development, operational and financial management, and client work that entails.

“As we discussed the future over the summer and fall, despite being in a position to grow and thrive, we both have other personal and professional interests we want to pursue that just wouldn’t be possible alongside a staff to manage, payroll to meet, and top-quality client service to provide. Simply put, we crave the spaciousness to dream, explore and grow.”

They added: “We aren’t disappearing or retiring.”

“Both of us will continue with a significantly reduced roster of clients into next year, while we take additional time to think about the work we want to do both individually and together, in and out of politics.”

They plan to retain their Union Square office space and are hosting a wind-down party in March in San Francisco. They’re currently working on helping their staff “land in their next gigs when and where they want to.”

Derse didn’t respond to a request for comment from C&E by press time.

But in the farewell email, the parters wrote: “It’s time for a new chapter. And with it, the story of 50+1 in its current form must come to an end. … We are both so grateful for each and every one of your contributions to building this firm from a mere idea into a leading force in the Bay Area, California, and national politics.”