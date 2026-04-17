AI Use Among Political Consultants is Booming. Here’s How.

By Max Greenwood

Artificial intelligence is sweeping across the business of politics.

A new study from 3D Strategic Research and Promark Research commissioned by the American Association of Political Consultants shows the use of AI among political professionals exploding over the past year, with more than 8 in 10 consultants saying they use the emerging technology at least a few times a week as part of their work.

The survey, conducted from March 7-15, is based on responses from 213 AAPC members and underscores the extent to which AI tools have embedded themselves in the work of political consultants. Here are some key takeaways:

AI Use is Exploding

As the use of AI rises across the broader population, it should come as no surprise that political consultants are part of that trend.

According to the AAPC’s survey, 83 percent of political professionals say they use AI tools for work at least once a week. That’s up from 59 percent a year ago. Even more striking: 48 percent now say they use AI multiple times a day – a 57 percent increase over 2025 levels and significantly more than the 26 percent who say they use AI a few times a week.

There’s also a growing sense that AI tools are improving work. Thirty-five percent of respondents said that the technology has been “very effective” in their work, while 50 percent said that it’s been somewhat effective. Last year, 24 percent said that AI tools have been “very effective” in improving their work, while 46 percent said that it was somewhat effective.

Republicans Lead Democrats When it Comes to AI

While AI usage is increasing across the board, there’s a notable partisan gap in its adoption: Republicans generally appear more eager to embrace the technology than their Democratic counterparts.

The AAPC survey found that, in 2026, about 49 percent of Democratic consultants reported using AI tools on a daily basis. Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Republicans – 64 percent – said the same. GOP consultants were also more likely to say that AI has been very effective in their work; 40 percent compared to Democrats’ 31 percent.

Of course, AI usage among consultants in both parties appears to be increasing at roughly the same rate. Since last year, Democratic usage of the technology has risen by 21 percent, while Republican usage ticked up 20 percent.

Consultants Are Increasingly Optimistic About AI

For all the handwringing over the impacts of AI on politics, consultants are becoming more optimistic about the potentials for the technology, the survey found.

In 2025, just 24 percent of consultants said that AI’s role in political campaigns was mostly positive, while nearly twice as many – 47 percent – said that it was either neutral or mixed. This year, however, 37 percent of political consultants surveyed said that the role of AI over the past year has been mostly positive, while 40 percent said that it’s been mixed. Both this year and last year, 18 percent of respondents said that AI has played a negative role in political campaigns.

Looking ahead, 43 percent of respondents say they think that AI will have a positive impact on the future of political campaigns and consulting – up from 33 percent in 2025. And whereas 35 percent said last year that the impacts of AI on the industry will be mixed, just 23 percent said the same this year, according to the AAPC’s survey.

There Are Disagreements on Regulation

Most consultants surveyed as part of the AAPC poll – 67 percent – said that there needs to be at least some additional government regulation on AI. But there are still significant partisan divides when it comes to how far those regulations should go.

Eighty-two percent of Democratic consultants said the government needs to do more to regulate the emerging technology compared to just 53 percent of Republicans. Meanwhile, 35 percent of GOP consultants said they believe that the current regulations are either “about right” or go too far.

At the same time, Democratic consultants were far more likely than Republicans to say that AI regulations should come from the government, 59 percent to the GOP’s 31 percent. Most Republican consultants – 57 percent – said that they believe that AI use should be self-regulated.

Clients Are Asking About AI

It’s not just political consultants who are interested in AI. Most respondents to the survey – 56 percent overall – said that they also have clients asking about their use of the technology.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the interest in AI is all positive. Twenty-three percent of political consultants said that, while their clients are open to the use of AI, they have questions or concerns about its use. Another 10 percent said that most of their clients have expressed skepticism about or resistance to the use of AI.

Only 8 percent of political consultants who have been asked about their AI use by clients said that most of their clients are actively pushing for them to use AI as part of their work, the survey found.