C&E Newsletter: A New Challenge to FEC Reporting Requirements for Conduit PACs

By Max Greenwood

1. Taking on Conduit PAC Reporting Requirements

A new lawsuit is challenging the requirement that conduit PACs disclose the personal details of small-dollar donors in their filings with the Federal Election Commission.

The complaint, filed in the Northern District of Texas’ Fort Worth Division, argues that the provision in the Federal Election Campaign Act requiring conduit PACs, like ActBlue and WinRed, to publicly identify donors to give less than $200 to a campaign or committee violates a right to anonymity guaranteed by the First Amendment of the Constitution.

“Many Americans like to keep their giving private,” the complaint argues. “Some donors have complex motives and interests that they do not want to explain to others. Others seek anonymity out of modesty, or due to religious beliefs. And many donors fear repercussions if the causes they support become known.”

A spokesperson for the FEC declined to comment on the lawsuit.

2. Will Conservatives Embrace Relational Organizing?

Republicans shouldn’t sleep on relational organizing.

At least, that’s the takeaway from a new study conducted by the Center for Campaign Innovation. The right-leaning think tank ran a field test in Florida – a state where registered Republican voters now far outnumber Democrats – and found that voters who received text messages from people they knew personally were 8.6 percentage points more likely to vote.

It could be a useful lesson for conservative campaigns, who have long lagged their progressive and Democratic counterparts in embracing relational organizing – the practice of mobilizing volunteers’ personal networks to reach voters. The left has used it to great effect in states like Georgia; Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., largely credited his 2020 victory to relational organizing tools.

As the Center for Campaign Innovation points out in its study, it’s become “increasingly difficult for political campaigns to reach voters through traditional outreach methods.” Simply put, voters are less likely to pick up the phone when they get a call from a number they don’t know, and door knocking and texting have become less effective over the years.

“Campaigns and organizations looking to adopt relational organizing strategies on the right will likely achieve better results with a recognizable brand, an existing volunteer base, and a compelling narrative that resonates with conservative audiences,” the center’s report reads. “Future implementations might benefit from integrating relational organizing into a broader campaign strategy rather than as a standalone initiative.”

