Progressive Pipeline and Arena Unveil First Group Signed Onto Hiring Pledge

A group of progressive organizations has signed onto a 10-step guideline developed by two training and talent placement groups to help promote equitable hiring in the industry.

The 30 campaigns, firms and groups announced Monday have pledged to follow the steps published by Progressive Pipeline and Arena, which have the goal of “transforming hiring practices within the progressive political space.”

“By signing this pledge, organizations signal their dedication to creating a more just and inclusive movement,” said Lauren Baer, Managing Partner of Arena. “The steps outlined in this initiative provide a roadmap for organizations to not only talk about their values but to actively live them out in their hiring practices.

“As we gear up to hire thousands of campaign staff and movement leaders in advance of the 2024 elections, it’s time to raise the bar, hold ourselves accountable, and collectively demonstrate that progressive organizations are doing the necessary work to run hiring processes that align with our values.”

Michael Michaelson, ED of Progressive Pipeline, added: “These practices are not only necessary, but strategically vital. As leaders in the progressive space, it’s imperative that we lead by example.

“This pledge marks a crucial step towards building a more inclusive movement. By implementing these steps, we can make the progressive ecosystem better for jobseekers and employers and ultimately strengthen our movement to deliver the victories we are fighting for.”

The steps for hiring managers include:

1. Implementing a standardized hiring process.

2. Posting all open positions publicly.

3. Creating comprehensive job descriptions.

4. Sharing accurate compensation information.

5. Removing or redefining education requirements.

6. Putting diversity front and center in the recruitment strategy.

7. Offering accommodations for people with disabilities.

8. Asking about Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Justice (DEIJ) within the hiring process.

9. Communicating with each applicant.

10. Creating a deliberate onboarding plan for each new team member.

The groups who have signed onto the pledge include: Accountable.US, Arizona Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Alabama Values Progress, Backbone Digital, Bergmann Zwerdling Direct, BerlinRosen, Climate Cabinet, COURIER, Fairness Project, Goodman Campaigns, Grow Progress, Lead NC, Left Rising, Meso Solutions, Momentum Campaigns, Moxie Media, National Democratic Training Committee, Navigate Campaigns, NRG Consulting, OneAmerica, Oregon Futures Lab, Pipeline Fund, ReThink Media, The Pivot Group, Trilogy Interactive, Vocal Media, Working Families Party, and Zinc Collective.