Democratic Consulting Giant SKDK Launches Texting Platform

Consulting giant SKDK is launching a new peer-to-peer texting platform, becoming the latest Democratic-aligned shop to enter into the texting space.

The effort, dubbed Blizzard TXT, is being helped by Ryan Thompson, a veteran digital strategist who served as chief mobilization officer for both former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2025 presidential campaigns. Thompson previously worked at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as chief digital officer, where he helped build out the group’s texting program.

Blizzard TXT adds to the growing number of texting services on the market. Last month, ActBlue, the Democratic digital fundraising clearinghouse, acquired the organizing tech firm Impactive, which offers peer-to-peer texting services. NGP VAN, the Democratic data giant, also offers its own tool called Mobile Messaging.

Peer-to-peer texting has emerged as an increasingly coveted form of outreach since Sen. Bernie Sanders’, I-Vt., presidential campaign popularized the tactic back in 2016. Since then, a number of new offerings have cropped up, including platforms like RumbleUp and GetThru.

Peer-to-peer texting has also become something of a sore spot for some voters, who say that they’re tired of being bombarded with text messages – and especially fundraising pleas. Last month, Apple rolled out a new update for iPhone users that includes features intended to curb unwanted texts and phone calls for its users.

In a statement, SKDK CEO Doug Thornell cast the effort as a natural step for the consulting powerhouse. Simply put, “people spend more time on their phones than anywhere else consuming news and content,” Thornell said, making texting a necessary component of any campaign.

“As earned and paid media strategists, we view texting as an essential complement to your broader media plan — built to reinforce and extend what people are already digesting across all platforms,” Thornell said. “Blizzard TXT gives our clients a direct, data-driven way to reach their key audiences in real time — and Ryan’s leadership ensures we’re doing it in a way that’s strategic, targeted, and authentic.”