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Video in Motion: The Next Frontier in Campaign Messaging

As campaigns continue shifting toward mobile-first engagement, the convergence of video, texting, and AI is creating a new communications opportunity that promises both scale and precision.

In a recent conversation with C&E, Peerly CEO Josh Justice discussed the evolution of video direct to mobile. Unlike OTT, CTV, or social platforms, where algorithms and competition for attention dictate visibility, video delivered via text gets straight to its target.

As Justice put it, it’s about “the ability to place a commercial directly into a voter’s hands … without any competing content.” That level of control, combined with high engagement rates, marks a meaningful shift in how campaigns can think about video distribution.

Equally transformative is the integration of AI into this ecosystem. Campaigns are no longer limited to one-way communication. With AI-driven responses operating within strict campaign-defined guardrails, video messaging can now spark real-time, two-way dialogue at scale.

Justice emphasized that this isn’t about replacing campaigns with automation, but enhancing their voice: “This is not a cold robotic AI system … these are the exact words or the exact phrase the campaign is speaking.”

Watch the full interview above for more on how Peerly is enabling campaigns to elevate their mobile outreach.