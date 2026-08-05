Sponsored

A Down-Ballot Equalizer: How the Right Approach to Texting Leveled the Playing Field for an Upstart Candidate in Alabama

A local candidate utilized RumbleUp’s platform and strategic advice to turn her texting program into an introduction machine and a fundraising engine, beating an entrenched incumbent in the process.

By C&E Staff

Jennifer Guthrie had no donor Rolodex, no name recognition, and no “in” with the local political establishment in Gulf Shores, Alabama where the city council almost exclusively consisted of long-time incumbents. In a small town like Gulf Shores, the familiarity enjoyed by sitting members of the council was powerful.

When Guthrie launched her city council campaign and got a look at the voter list, the challenge became even more apparent: While she knew plenty of people in Gulf Shores, the active electorate was also full of names she didn’t recognize at all. That is what her campaign had to overcome, and it had to be done as efficiently as possible.

Enter a texting program that the candidate understood from the start had to be used as something more than just a megaphone. With RumbleUp as her texting platform, Guthrie split her program into two tracks from day one. A warm list of friends, colleagues, and more likely supporters got the first message: an invitation to her campaign kickoff. That same list later received her first fundraising appeals.

A separate and much larger voter universe (the electorate she admitted she didn’t really know at all) received an early introduction text, which was sent in April for an August election — months before most candidates typically announce.

“I didn’t understand how someone could reach enough voters in two months,” Guthrie said of her rivals’ later timelines. For Guthrie, texting provided the campaign with what she saw as two advantages at once: initiating voter contact at scale, and providing the ability to actually respond and have a back-and-forth conversation with voters.

Texting also became the campaign’s event engine. Instead of just repeating a vote-for-me message, Guthrie geo-targeted contacts by neighborhood ahead of each meet-and-greet, sending a simple, low-pressure message: “I’m going to be in your area.”

One message thread, for example, began with a photo invite to a beach neighborhood brunch and a personal note about her platform and service on the planning commission. It ended with a reply of “You have my vote” before the event even took place.

It’s the approach that forms the core of RumbleUp’s strategic playbook: don’t use text messaging as just another channel to blast an ask for a donation or a vote. Provide value to the recipient before asking for value in return. Once you’ve utilized the channel to form a relationship, then you send the fundraising ask and the GOTV texts.

That same value-driven philosophy powered Guthrie’s fundraising. One text walked supporters through exactly what $25, $100, and $250 would fund, then asked them to donate, follow her social accounts, and mark the election on their calendar. The result: 120 donations averaging $190 each, with 85 percent coming from Gulf Shores residents or locally invested donors, and the highest donation count of any candidate in the race.

On Election Night, Guthrie won with 70 percent — the widest margin of any race in the region. Guthrie’s race is a single data point, but the pattern holds clear lessons for down-ballot and lower-information contests: these races are often decided less by media budgets than by who reaches the most voters directly, and who does it early enough to build actual familiarity rather than last-minute persuasion. Candidates don’t have the infrastructure of a statewide campaign, but using the tools they have at their disposal intelligently — a well-run texting program can fill those resource gaps efficiently — they can communicate to a meaningful share of the electorate. In the case of the Guthrie campaign, the texting program also earned a 2026 Reed Award for Best Text Creative in a local race.

Guthrie didn’t treat texting as an afterthought or as a late GOTV tactic. Her campaign used it to build a relationship over months: introduction, invitation, fundraising ask, and then GOTV push. For down-ballot candidates with little name recognition, the sequence matters as much as the tool: a text sent in April earns a reply and opens the door to a meaningful conversation that shows a voter that their time and attention isn’t something a candidate is taking for granted.

Guthrie built her program with RumbleUp’s seasoned Messaging Strategists at her side — the same team that guides 3,500+ campaigns and organizations seven days a week. Every serious program will be texting this cycle. If you want an expert U.S. based team behind you supporting your texting, bring RumbleUp your race today.