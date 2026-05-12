Industry Voices

What iOS 26 Actually Means for Campaign Calls and Texts

By Nicole Schlinger

When Apple rolled out new filtering features in iOS 26, the political world jumped to one conclusion: political calls and texts were dead.

A lot of hype and panic followed the rollout, and it created some real misperceptions. Most notably, campaigns were led to believe they could no longer use the phone effectively to reach voters.

The reality is a lot less dramatic.

Six months after the iOS 26 rollout, we now have performance data across dozens of campaigns and advocacy programs.

And the results are clear: Phones are still one of the most effective ways to reach voters.

What Actually Changed

Apple’s update introduced expanded filtering tools designed to give users more control over unknown callers and texts, similar to what Android users have had for years.

The two features getting the most attention were call filtering and text categorization. Unknown callers can now be prompted to state their name before the call rings through, and users can choose to silence unknown callers entirely. Text messages can be sorted into categories like “Primary,” “Unknown Senders,” “Transactions” and “Spam.”

What got far less attention is the most important detail: These features are turned off by default, and adoption has been far from universal. Political calls and texts aren’t being blocked. Users are simply being given the chance to organize them differently.

Six Months Later, Here’s What the Data Shows

Since the rollout of iOS 26, CampaignHQ has tracked performance across live calls, telephone townhalls, patch-through campaigns and text programs.

If the update had significantly disrupted voter contact, we would see it in answer rates, participation, replies and opt-outs.

We haven’t. Here are the numbers:

Live Call Reach

Across recent programs, live calls continue to reach voters at strong rates:

75 percent penetration for live calls to cell phones with voicemail

35 percent penetration for live calls to cell phones without voicemail

Those numbers are consistent with pre-iOS 26 performance, reinforcing that call reach has not been meaningfully impacted.

Patch-Through Engagement

Patch-through calls remain one of the most effective tools for advocacy campaigns.

Using a structured approach to confirm support before connecting a voter to their lawmaker, programs are still generating meaningful engagement. Over the last six months, live answer rates per dial have averaged 6.5 percent, with patch-through conversion rates around 14.5 percent, depending on the issue.

Constituents are still answering, listening and taking action.

Telephone Townhalls

Telephone townhalls were another tactic many assumed would be impacted. But participation has remained strong, and in many cases is increasing.

Campaigns are routinely seeing 12 percent or more of their dial universe join a townhall and stay on the line for eight minutes or longer. That’s thousands of voters engaged at once, while also providing real-time feedback on issues, turnout and support.

Text Messaging

Perhaps the simplest indicator is text replies. People don’t reply to messages they never receive.

Across multiple programs, reply rates and opt-out behavior remain consistent with pre-iOS benchmarks. That strongly suggests political texts are still being delivered and seen at similar rates.

Live Ringless Voicemails

Live ringless voicemail programs are also performing just as effectively post-iOS 26.

These allow a live caller to deliver voicemail messages directly to a voter’s voicemail without ringing the phone. The voicemail is transcribed and displayed on the voter’s lock screen, on a separate (and less crowded) line from text messages, can be delivered at precise times and is not subject to texting opt-out requirements.

CampaignHQ’s current success rate (where the voice mail is successfully delivered to the recipient) is 68 percent.

Because the message lands directly in the voicemail inbox, campaigns can still reach voters even when they aren’t answering live calls.

This Isn’t New

iOS 26 is not the first time the industry has predicted the end of phone-based voter contact.

When Android introduced similar filtering years ago, there were similar concerns about texting performance.

Those concerns didn’t materialize.

Instead, campaigns adjusted and the programs that followed best practices continued to perform.

Updates like iOS 26 don’t change the fundamentals, they reinforce them.

What Effective Campaigns Do Consistently Well

The campaigns continuing to reach voters effectively are doing a few things consistently well:

Maintaining clean, well-managed data

Using proper caller ID authentication practices

Writing conversational scripts that sound like real people

Delivering relevant, timely messaging

Layering outreach across calls, voicemail, townhalls and texting

This isn’t new advice. But it matters more when there’s less margin for error.

The Bottom Line

There was a lot of hype around iOS 26.

But six months of real-world campaign data tells a much simpler story: Phones still work.

Live calls, telephone townhalls, patch-through programs, voicemail and texting continue to reach voters and drive engagement.

Campaigns that stay focused on execution and fundamentals will keep seeing results, because at the end of the day, one of the most reliable ways to move voters and influence lawmakers hasn’t changed. You still have to reach them.

Nicole Schlinger is the Founder and President of CampaignHQ and a veteran of four presidential campaigns, with over 30 years of experience helping Republican campaigns win through effective voter contact.