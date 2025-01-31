The Fight For Trump’s Donors Is On

By Sean J. Miller Sean J. Miller

Donald Trump’s donors have been with him through three presidential campaigns. But last November’s election was the last time that they’ll be able to help fund an effort for the White House by the two-term president.

One fundraising practitioner believes that these loyal contributors can be courted by candidates starting this year and beyond.

“President Trump is the most prolific fundraiser the Republican party has ever seen,” said Matt Kahn, a newly hired VP of fundraising at GOP shop TLC Political.

“The team that he has assembled is absolutely incredible. But there is a large donor base that isn’t going to be mass marketed to quite as much and so that does give other [candidates] the opportunity to go out and acquire that donor base.”

The value that these Trump supporters could bring to other fundraising lists is part of the reason why Kahn, who previously served as direct marketing director at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) before rejoining TLC, is “bullish” on grassroots fundraising between now and the start of the midterm cycle.

“I think what you’re going to see is that the marketplace is going to completely open up because essentially the head honcho doesn’t have to campaign again,” Kahn said.

“If you are a member of the Senate or Congress or you’re a campaign committee or cause or any kind of organization that’s working alongside the Trump administration, that provides a unique opportunity to message to new potential donors in the Trump world and acquire them.”

What’s the best channel to reach these voters, many of whom contributed regularly via text?

Kahn called for a “multifaceted attack.” That’s because each channel can help inform the strategy in the others. “You’re gonna find unique opportunities to see that, ‘Hey, this email donor responds really well to direct mail, or this direct mail donor really responds well to text messages.’