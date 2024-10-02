Industry Advice: Optimizing Your Direct Mail Strategy

Driving efficiency can be the real difference in the final stretch leading to Election Day.

As voters continue weighing their options before heading to the polls, it is crucial to solidify campaign messaging and activate engagement. Campaigns still have an opportunity in the closing weeks to optimize their direct mail strategy to get out the vote.

The United States Postal Service has sought out three direct mail consultants in the industry to ask them how they maximize their direct mail strategies to generate successful campaigns. Below is a snapshot from each tutorial episode:

Danielle Cendejas of The Strategy Group discusses the benefits of partnering with the Postal Service: “A relationship with the Postal Service is crucial to delivering your mail, but also making sure you’re delivering a high-quality product for your clients.”

Alicia Sisneros of Sisneros Strategies lays out how your campaign can increase efficiency through targeting, tailoring, and timing: “With direct mail, you’re able to precisely target your audience, deliver a tailored message, and choose the optimal timing to maximize your campaign’s impact.”

Joe Goetz of Patriot Fundraising Group speaks to the importance of direct mail as part of an omnichannel marketing strategy: “As a campaign strategist and someone with expertise in direct mail, I tell my clients that all campaign mediums from TV, social, digital, radio, etc. are important, but ensuring direct mail is involved in your media mix is essential to success.”

In addition to providing qualitative insights directly from those in the industry, the Postal Service also has extensive quantitative insights* for campaigns to leverage, including:

55% of surveyed voters agree that it is important campaigns speak to them about issues they care most about.

57% of surveyed voters feel that direct mail is harder to ignore than other advertising channels.

64% of surveyed voters agree that political mail reinforces information they saw on other channels.

62% of surveyed voters believe that direct mail contains more facts and 56% of surveyed voters trust direct mail more than other advertising channels.

Check out the full tutorials at deliverthewin.com to optimize your direct mail strategy and set your campaign up for success in the closing weeks of the election cycle.

*Voter & Consultant Insights Sourcing: All 2023 election data sourced from consultant interviews and post-election surveys conducted on behalf of the Postal Service by Summit Research from September 2023 through January 2024.