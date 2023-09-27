3 Effective Ways to Maximize Your Impact Before Election Day

As we enter the home stretch leading up to the 2023 election, we are hearing from campaigns feeling the pressure to make the most of their final voter engagement.

There are so many different target demographics to reach – and political advertising channels to choose from – so deciding where to focus remaining campaign dollars in order to effectively reinforce campaign messaging and drive voters to the polls can be challenging.

The United States Postal Service® is here to share how direct mail can be maximized as part of your GOTV tactics during the final push before Election Day.

From ballot initiatives to gubernatorial races, here are some of the key tactics that all campaigns – big or small – should employ to optimize the impact of integrated messaging as we quickly approach Election Day.

Provide voters with the information they want to receive – when they want to receive it.

Campaigns are always asking what the sweet spot is for voter engagement – the how, the when, and the what to effectively influence their decision before Election Day. Our latest annual post-election research found that campaigns should:

Engage with voters using direct mail in the lead up to voting. 47% of surveyed voters prefer to receive direct mail in the final month leading up to Election Day.

27% of surveyed voters want information on local issues – with 25% also wanting information on domestic issues – right before making a decision about who to support.

Break through the clutter by optimizing your messaging strategy with coordinated voter touchpoints.

At this point during the election cycle, campaigns are trying to reach voters in an oversaturated political landscape. Campaigns can break through the clutter with an integrated messaging campaign that coordinates voter engagement across advertising channels.

The Informed Delivery® Feature allows campaigns to interact with voters beyond the traditional mailbox and digitally integrate their direct mail program across channels. There are currently 55M potential voters that are already users of the feature with almost two-thirds of Informed Delivery preview emails opened – three times more than other advertising emails. Campaigns can reach these potential voters with targeted messaging in their digital mailbox leading up to Election Day.

Utilize Postal Service resources for end-to-end visibility during key moments of your campaign.

It is crucial that campaigns have end-to-end visibility on all messaging and engagement during the final push leading up to Election Day. The Postal Service has a variety of resources that campaigns should be utilizing to help plan and execute messaging, including a dedicated web form to directly alert appropriate postal officials of any potential issues.

Tag 57 for Political Campaign Mailing provides greater visibility for campaigns as your mail pieces move through processing and distribution centers. Red Tagged (Tag 57) First-Class Mail® items are delivered within 2-5 days, and USPS Marketing Mail® items are delivered within 3-10 days, consistent with our delivery standards.

Voter Insights Sourcing: All 2022 Midterm Election data sourced from post-election survey and focus groups conducted on behalf of the Postal Service™ by Summit Research and KRC Research from November 2022 through January 2023.