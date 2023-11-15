Picking the Right Platform for Your Digital Advocacy Efforts 

While other advocacy technology platforms continue to operate pre-pandemic systems, CiviClick leverages modern AI to improve on advocacy campaign content and delivers more customization options to digital advocacy professionals.

CiviClick is a company of tech experts, campaign veterans, and public affairs practitioners with decades of experience at the intersection of politics and technology.

We engage in product design with direct input from those on the frontlines: Hill staffers, political campaign operatives, lobbyists, and grassroots advocacy professionals.

CiviClick’s Core Objectives Include:

• Use ground-breaking AI, machine learning, and gamification technology to modernize how advocates communicate with lawmakers.

• Make advocacy fun, engaging, and highly interactive.

• Enable companies and organizations to grow their advocate communities via technology, surveys, community-building activities, and access to CiviClick’s multi-million person owned audience database of online activists.

What distinguishes us from our competitors is a bit more complicated, and worth digging into. Below, you’ll find some reasons why CiviClick is different, and most likely a great fit for your organization’s needs.

AI-Generated Email Content

With so many organizations vying for attention in lawmakers’ inboxes, how do you stand out? AI-generated content is quickly becoming a way to create personalized, engaging email content at scale.

CiviClick’s technology is the first AI-powered stakeholder mobilization platform of its kind in the digital advocacy space. Integrating a proprietary blend of cutting-edge AI technologies, we’re able to generate email content for action alerts that can help increase conversion rates and move you towards successful policy outcomes.

For example, prompted with a default message or document, CiviClick’s AI determines the most appropriate messaging strategy based on campaign targets. Our AI also generates customized lawmaker content based on their political affiliation.

QR Codes and Video Messages

CiviClick’s technology allows our clients to create QR codes linking advocacy actions to print collateral materials and more. A QR code—one that links to a legislator contact form—can easily be displayed on any number of promotional tools: yard signs, posters, table and tent placards, even T-shirts.

But a QR code has the potential to serve many other purposes. For example, it can be used to link to a donation form, sign up for text alerts, add a name to a petition, and facilitate conversations between advocates who can exchange stories, videos, and information.

Just as QR codes can play a vital role in your advocacy efforts, the same goes for video messaging. A truly effective video, featuring a speaker sharing their passion for a cause, can go a long way in convincing a lawmaker that a cause is worthy. With this in mind, CiviClick has developed a robust system enabling advocates to record short video messages, then easily share them with appropriate elected officials at the local, state, and federal levels.

Scheduled Email Deliveries

In the advocacy space, saying “so long” to advocates after they’ve completed a desired task is all too common. But with CiviClick’s technology, our clients are able to send automated thank you texts and emails to advocates. This achieves two goals: keep the advocates engaged and let them know their dedication to a cause is greatly appreciated.

Through a process known as email throttling, CiviClick enables its clients to control the cadence of email deliveries. This crucial feature allows organizations to create a steady drumbeat of support to help accomplish their policy goals.

Built-In Marketing Database

When it comes to trying to change a law or a policy, no matter how important your cause is, if you can’t get lawmakers to listen, you’re not going to have much of an impact. But because we have a massive owned-audience database, CiviClick can market your policy initiatives to hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people.

We offer “pay-for-performance” data and advertising solutions, which help expand your reach by attracting the right advocates to generate momentum for your campaign. CiviClick can market an advocacy campaign to a vast pool of potential advocates with policy issue interest tags for over 40 policy verticals and sub-verticals.

We know it’s not easy to choose from among the many advocacy software vendors in business today. But at CiviClick, we not only offer advocacy expertise, we have the tech savvy to help you successfully navigate a digital landscape that is everchanging. CiviClick leads the pack in helping clients engage in digital advocacy campaigns.

Chazz Clevinger is the Founder and CEO of CiviClick. Chazz has won seven Reed Awards from Campaigns and Elections for his work in digital advocacy campaigning, technology, and advertising. He is also a recipient of the American Association of Political Consultants “40 Under 40” Award for distinguished excellence in public affairs campaigning.