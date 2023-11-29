Revolutionizing Political Messaging: Text, Talk, Triumph With AI

In the cacophonous realm of political messaging, text messages are the unexpected heroes. Did you know that over 90 percent of text messages are read within the first three minutes of delivery? That’s political power right in your pocket.

Yet, here’s the catch: What if voters text back? Amid the barrage of political messages, creating meaningful dialogue is where the magic happens.

Most campaigners know the drill: You blast a million messages and receive thousands of replies. Fantastic! But It creates an immediate backup for a campaign.

How do you sift through these messages? How do you make this data meaningful?

“It creates an immediate bottleneck and you’re not able to deal with that,” said Josh Justice, CEO of the P2P texting platform Peerly. “It was something that we heard a lot, because when we launched peer to peer texting a number of years ago, we loved the idea of this two-way dialog that was going to happen. But we were noticing that it just wasn’t happening.”

Cue the drumroll for AMP AI, Peerly’s state-of-the-art AI tailored for political crusaders. With AMP AI, Peerly isn’t just pushing boundaries, they’re smashing them. Imagine an AI that not only sorts and manages every reply but also equips campaigns with on-brand responses.

“AMP actually dissects these conversations and looks for key insights,” said Justice. “It then augments your database in real time, making your data smarter so you’re able to go and ask AMP later on to create you a custom list based on that information.”

Want to see Peerly’s Marvel in action? Dive into the interview. Hear firsthand the future of political texting, amplified by AI.

For more information about Peerly, Peer-to-Peer Texting, or AMP AI, visit Peerly.com/AI.