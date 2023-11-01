Streamlining Political Advertising with Meta-DSP Technology

In political advertising, small decisions often have big consequences. Take, for example, if you identified 100,000 targets who voted for both Democratic and Republican candidates recently. Would it make sense to only target half of them if there was a great option to target nearly all of them? And what if you could deliver high-quality CTV ads twice a week instead of only once?

Unbeknownst to many political operatives, the advertising technology vendor they select for their campaigns will dictate the possible answers to these questions. Unfortunately, these types of choices are often overshadowed by tech jargon and sales doublespeak, but they can make or break a campaign.

That’s why meta-DSP technology is so compelling. In short, it simplifies the advertising landscape, making it easier for campaigns to reach more of their targets more often, and with higher quality inventory.

A meta-DSP seamlessly integrates various demand-side platforms (DSPs) and technology solutions, providing access to a wide range of options in one place. There is a big difference between buyers that have access to multiple DSPs, and meta-DSP technology that optimizes between different DSPs in real-time. Because in practice, even if a buyer has access to multiple platforms, they may be only using one for any given campaign.

Indeed, relying on a single DSP for inventory can be a missed opportunity. By diversifying inventory sources, campaigns can tap into a broader pool of advertising inventory. No single platform can cover every base, so it’s essential to have several options.

The same goes for onboarding solutions. Relying solely on one data onboarding solution can limit a campaign’s effectiveness. Many agencies and platforms only utilize Liveramp, the most widely used vendor. A Meta-DSP often uses multiple onboarding solutions, increasing a campaign’s chances of achieving high match and find rates.

At DSPolitical, we’ve developed Deploy, an award-winning meta-DSP specifically built for political and public affairs marketing. Deploy streamlines political advertising, offering match rates as high as 90%, and a vast inventory pool against each campaign’s various target audiences.

Digital political ad buying can be complicated due to the fragmented media landscape. Unlike the corporate world, where big platforms dominate, political campaigns must navigate complex compliance laws, websites, and formats. Major players like Netflix, HBO, Amazon, Apple, and Disney do not accept political ads, adding to the complexity.

Programmatic advertising can help solve these issues by reaching audiences across thousands of websites, providing massive reach. But only diving fully into the digital waters with a meta-DSP will make the real impact campaigns need to be successful when it matters most.

At DSPolitical, we empower clients to not just swim in those waters but to surpass their opponents. As a sophisticated meta-DSP, Deploy offers buyers the ease of working with one platform but arms them with the power of a multitude of different ad tech vendors and streamlined interactions with supply-side platforms.

In the complex world of political advertising, making the right choices is crucial, and a meta-DSP is the key to unlocking your campaign’s full potential.

Mark Jablonowski is the President and CTO of DSPolitical.