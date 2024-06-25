Political Direct Mail: Adding Value and Reducing Anxiety with Mail Tracking and Informed Delivery

Direct mail remains an essential channel in political advertising that virtually every campaign employs. In our recent webinar, we shared some technologies and techniques that can make it more effective and discussed how to track your mail for better control over your vendors and knowing when each piece of mail is delivered. Informed Delivery is a United States Postal Service program that sends pictures of their mail to more than 60 million subscribers. This webinar shows you how to leverage that service to add more impressions to every mailing, and save postage.