Industry Voices

Five Ways Campaigns Can Win AI Search

By Mike Gehrke

Voters used to Google a candidate and choose what to click. Now they ask an artificial intelligence and get one packaged answer.

If that feels complete, their “research” is over.

If your campaign isn’t shaping that answer, someone else is — outside sources or your opponents. Corporations call this “zero-click searching,” and it’s reshaping how information reaches voters.

At GPS Impact, we’ve spent most of the past year studying how campaigns appear in AI search. We’ve tested sites, reviewed campaigns in the wild and logged tens of thousands of searches across sources and content types.

The big question we’re hearing is: Can my campaign influence our AI search answers? The clearest answer so far is yes, but only if you publish clear, accessible and credible information in places AI tools can actually use.

With that in mind, here are five things campaign communications teams can do right now to get started.

1. Put facts where AI can find them

AI cannot use information that is not posted and crawlable. Your own website is a good place to start.

That sounds obvious, but many campaigns treat their website as a walk brochure. If you want AI tools to answer voters’ questions accurately, the answers must exist somewhere that it can access them. About 15–20 percent of citations on common voter questions point to pages the candidate controls (mostly campaign or official websites). Simply adding more content has raised that share to 30 percent or more in our tests.

Get comfortable publishing more useful material more often: issue pages, bio details, press releases, statements, debate transcripts, endorsement pages, FAQs, fact sheets and video clips with clear titles and descriptions. Fresh content that responds to emerging voter concerns is critical for staying relevant in AI’s training loop.

2. Stop hiding important information inside web formats

Things that make your website nice for human visitors can make it confusing to AI. AI that hits javascript, animation-heavy pages, large PDFs or carousels will probably go elsewhere.

A few technical fixes and habits can go a long way. Use basic text, not image text or PDFs. Don’t overload pages with too many ideas, and give the bots plenty of internal links to follow. Fill in alt-text information and post explanatory text near information graphics. You can keep the pretty stuff, just give the AIs a little something for showing up too.

3. Write the way you want the answer to come back

Think about the questions voters ask. They’re usually more specific and skeptical than campaign copy. Write as if you’re answering them directly.

Good “answer-ready” content includes a direct statement, specific facts, supporting links and language that can stand on its own if lifted into a summary.

The clearer your writing, the easier it is for AI to process, and the better it serves readers who aren’t political insiders. This means you should also be extremely clear and simple about titles, subheads and structure. If your candidate has an affordability plan, a good title is: “I’m [Sally Candidate] and This is My Plan to Lower Costs.” Put that everywhere.

4. Sourcing is part of the message

AI is a bit of a nerd. Its favorite source, by far, is Wikipedia. That should be your inspiration.

Statistics, citations and evidence all build authority and improve your score. If you make a factual claim, link it. If you cite a statistic, name the source. If you reference a vote, link to the public record.

Stats and citations are a particularly big deal. A recent study of corporate PR showed a sample of press releases cited by AI had twice as many cited statistics compared to releases from the same companies that AI ignored.

AI prefers fresh information sources, but our research suggests that it is not very good at identifying them. Twenty-year-old articles with dated and inaccurate information frequently show up next to brand new clips. You can help by keeping your side of the street clean. Make sure all your content has a posted or published date and remove old and inaccurate information.

5. AI changes your press operation too

You can’t assume the great interview or clip with the state’s largest outlet will automatically show up in AI answers. Many major news organizations are locked in legal battles with AI companies or just block access to their crawlers. That shows up in sourcing.

Our data shows that outlets “punching above their weight” in AI search are a mix of independent media, local TV and national outlets with specific licensing deals, so don’t limit your outreach to the usual suspects.

Better yet, if a positive story or fact-check matters, post fair use excerpts yourself. Write a short post about the coverage, link to the original source and pull the key facts into your candidate’s bio or issue pages. As always, ensure the page title explicitly states what the content is about, and credit the original source with bylines and dates.

The Bottom Line: AI answers move and change fast, so implement a few best practices and keep to them. Odds are you’ll start showing up in the AI-driven discussion quickly. If you’re a good political communicator, the skills needed to trend on AI search are already in your DNA: understand the facts, present them favorably and marshal your backup.

The rest is a bit of technical simplicity: make it findable, cite and link and keep it current.