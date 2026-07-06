Industry Voices

What New York’s Primary Revolt Means for Democrats in 2026 (and 2028)

By Bradley Honan, Elisabeth Zeche

Put simply, New York City does not resemble the rest of the United States.

Public school children here speak 176 different languages. There is no functional Republican Party in most races. We use ranked-choice voting for mayoral and city council contests, but not for governor, State Senate or State Assembly. Our media market is the most expensive in the country. And 73 percent of Manhattan apartments advertised on StreetEasy mention having a doorman, meaning canvassers can’t even get into the building to knock on doors.

The city’s Democratic Party is composed of younger progressive upstarts and aging traditional liberals. Paradoxes abound: The third-wealthiest congressional district in the country, New York’s 12th District, sits a few subway stops from the poorest, New York’s 15th District.

“The city that never sleeps” is also the hardest electorate in America to break-through to, distracted by nonstop competing claims on its attention.

Any consultant who tells you election results in the Big Apple translate cleanly even to swing districts in neighboring New Jersey or Pennsylvania might as well be telling you the Brooklyn Bridge is for sale.

But strip away the city’s idiosyncrasies and look at why voters moved the way they did, and the underlying dynamics look a lot less like a New York story and a lot more like an American one, with lessons for Democratic primaries across the country.

In the June primaries, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his fellow democratic socialists staged a hostile, but effective takeover of the Democratic Party, doubling the number of Democratic Socialists of America members in New York’s congressional delegation (in part by defeating two well-financed incumbents) and doubling the number of DSA-held state legislative seats. These results sent shockwaves through a political establishment that should have seen them coming.

Here’s what they missed – and what Democratic candidates heading into upcoming primaries in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, California, Virginia and beyond need to understand.

Trump Is Turbocharging the Left’s Base

Barack Obama’s presidency fueled the Tea Party’s growth, just as Donald Trump’s presidency has fueled DSA organizing and electoral success.

In this primary, Democratic turnout in New York City surged roughly 17 points, and the composition of that electorate shifted both demographically and ideologically leftward.

Voters energized by opposition to Trump wanted something bolder than what the establishment offered. Candidates who assumed anti-Trump sentiment alone would carry them across the finish line misread the electorate badly.

Democrats Are Firing Their Own Party

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll found that nearly half of Democrats nationally – 44 percent – are dissatisfied with their own party. Our firm’s polling of New York City Democrats reached the same conclusion: The party is failing expectations with its tepid, meandering response to Trump.

By contrast, the same Times/Siena poll found 50 percent of Democratic voters view socialism favorably versus only 18 percent who viewed it unfavorably.

The foil for Trump, in the eyes of many Democrats, is not the party establishment but a more aggressive ideological response in both tone and approach. Democratic voters were looking for change, and in delivering it they rejected the status quo as much as they embraced the insurgents.

Affordability Is an Organizing Principle

The affordability crisis helped elect Mamdani as mayor last year, and the DSA has built its brand around the cost of living as a symptom of a broken system. Race after race, traditional Democratic incumbents failed to grasp the mood and couldn’t answer it with a sufficiently bold, activist agenda.

In a high-inflation, high-rent environment, “we’re working on it” was not a sufficient answer. The DSA is now on a winning streak in places like Seattle, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

Six Lessons for Democratic Primaries

Plan for higher turnout and a different electorate. The voter universe you modeled six months ago may no longer exist. Anti-Trump energy is pulling new and occasional voters into primaries, and they skew younger and more progressive than your likely-voter screen assumes. Update your models.

Own a change message, or someone else will. This environment rewards candidates who are fighting something. If you can’t articulate what you’re going to disrupt, an opponent will define you as the thing that needs disrupting.

Tone is a strategic asset, not an afterthought. Two well-funded incumbents in New York City lost in part because they came across as placid or professorial. Empathy and urgency aren’t soft skills; they’re electoral ones.

Being anti-Trump is necessary, but not sufficient. Candidates who campaign purely in opposition to the president leave a vacuum, which insurgents will fill. Voters want to know what you’re for, especially on kitchen-table issues like housing, healthcare costs and wages. Have an answer.

Clarity wins. The DSA’s most effective candidates communicated simple, repeatable messages which voters could absorb and share. In a noisy media environment, clean and direct beats comprehensive every time. If your message needs a paragraph to explain, it isn’t a message yet.

Meet voters where they are. The DSA didn’t just out-message their opponents; they out-organized them, from aggressive digital outreach to peer-to-peer texting to on-the-ground canvassing. They built genuine two-way relationships with voters rather than broadcasting at them. In an era of fragmented media and declining institutional trust, interactive communication that makes voters feel heard, not marketed to, is what allows microtargeting to actually work.

New York is always going to be New York. But the forces that just reshuffled its political map; a volatile, high-turnout electorate; a party brand under stress; and an affordability crisis incumbents haven’t credibly addressed are not staying within the five boroughs. Campaigns that learn from New York’s primaries will be better positioned. Those that dismiss it as a local story are doing so at their peril.

Bradley Honan and Elisabeth Zeche are partners at Honan Strategy Group, a Democratic polling and data analytics firm. Honan is co-President of the New York Metro Chapter of the American Association of Political Consultants.