How Campaigns Can Hide Their Digital Ad Buys

Let’s be real, who doesn’t love digging into digital ad reports and obsessing over competitive media spend? Political linear ad tracking has been a staple for decades, helping campaigns monitor and respond to competitors’ TV buys almost in real-time. Platforms like Kantar and AdImpact give us a glimpse into the digital world, arming political operatives with powerful tools. But here’s the catch. It’s like navigating a winding road at night with just one headlight. You’re only seeing part of the picture.

So what’s going to separate the winners from the losers in 2024? It won’t just come down to who spends the most, but who spends the smartest. And that might mean dodging competitive intel reports altogether and staying a step ahead of your opponents. Here’s how you can do just that.

Be Smart with Google and Meta

Since time immemorial, these have been the go-to platforms for political ad placements and spend reports. Sure, campaigns love to tout their impression and click-through rates, but we often slip under the radar with non-reportable buys. Stick to just the traditional buys, and you’re leaving easy wins on the table.

Don’t Sleep on Snapchat and X

Snap and X have worked hard to stay in compliance with disclosure rules, which means their media spend data is an open book. Social buys outside Meta are great, but remember: everyone will know you did it.

Sales Reps: A Double-Edged Sword

Off-the-record calls can be a goldmine for hidden opportunities—or a leak of your digital plan. If a sales rep is feeding you intel on your competitors, you can bet they’re sharing your info, too. Take the info, but keep your cards close to the vest.

The avenues for keeping your buy off the reports have been there all along. No new regulations or major industry shifts are needed—just leverage them strategically in this cycle. Here’s how:

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Ads baked into devices and pre-installed apps are like buying premium real estate before anyone even knows it’s for sale. Best of all, no public report reveals your strategy. While scale and targeting can be limited, this should be on your radar as a key line item.

SSPs & DSPs

While the SSPs and DSPs still require FEC information or committee registration, programmatic media buys offer a way to reach your target audience without leaving a visible trail. With Supply Path Optimization (SPO), we can cut out the middleman and keep your ad spend off competitors’ radar. This strategy not only maintains your stealth but also maximizes efficiency in targeting. We’re leaning heavily into this approach for the cycle.

Offshore Platforms

Programmatic ads can be placed quietly through offshore DSPs. While this isn’t a primary media buying strategy it’s paid off for some of our spiciest content. The key is to balance creativity with caution—offshore buys can be powerful, but they require careful vetting to avoid exposure or unexpected media program challenges.

While your competition is fixated on visibility metrics and buried in FEC reports, non-reportable buys allow you to quietly capture key spots without raising alarms. It’s stealth marketing at its finest. While others are making noise, you’re making moves. You might even inspire a few articles speculating where your ad dollars are going.

Leveraging competitive spends as a strategy can be a powerful weapon. We all love going back to clients to justify why bigger budgets are required. And we’re not discounting the big platforms like Google and Meta, they’ve got their place. But blending visible buys with stealthy, under-the-radar placements? That’s 3D chess while everyone else is playing checkers. Step up your game with a hybrid strategy—be seen where it counts, but dominate where no one’s watching because the smartest move isn’t always the loudest.

Kate Holliday is the Vice President of Politics and Public Affairs at Powers Interactive Digital, an SPO-driven digital company.