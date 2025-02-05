‘What if it Just Translates it Into a Lie?’ An iPhone Update Could Complicate Digital Fundraising

The latest update to Apple’s iOS – the operating system that powers iPhones – is stirring concerns among some digital strategists, who worry that beta AI technology could upend how users read and interact with fundraising pitches.

Apple first rolled out its AI tech last fall that allowed iOS users to opt into features, like AI-generated preview text for Messages and emails. But with the newest system update, iOS 18.3, pushed out to iPhone users on Tuesday, those AI features are activated automatically. Those who don’t want to use the technology will have to manually turn it off.

That’s a problem for political fundraisers, especially as digital strategists rely more and more on texting to solicit contributions, according to Mike Hahn, the president of digital strategy and operations at Republican consulting firm Frontline Strategies.

He said Apple’s AI tech is still in its infancy and may be prone to errors when it comes to summarizing text messages and emails from digital fundraisers.

“How do we know they’re translating the messages properly? Are they getting it right? Are they lying accidentally?” Hahn said. “There are big changes that are coming in that sense, and we’re all trying to figure it out as an industry.”

Put differently, if a potential donor receives a text message from a campaign or cause, the AI tech could skew or otherwise muddle the actual meat of the pitch.

“What if it just translates it into a lie?” Hahn said. “Something like: ‘Donald Trump wants to shut down the border’ becomes ‘Donald Trump is shutting down the border.’ ”

What complicates things even further is the fact that Apple has said that all AI processing occurs on each user’s personal device.

Consequently, iPhone users who receive the same message via the Messages app or Apple Mail will likely end up seeing completely different summaries. That could make it difficult for digital fundraisers to home in on the right format and wording to use in their text and email pitches.

“Any and all power is being stripped away from us,” Hahn said. “It’s making it extremely hard to really target our message in ways that we need to with added layers of visibility.”

Others aren’t so sure the new updates will have much of an impact. Mike Nellis, the founder of the Democratic firm Authentic, said that fundraisers are likely to face challenges with the new AI tech, but noted that digital strategists would probably find a work-around to any problems.

“You’re more at risk of those types of changes if you’re running extremely aggressive, spammy fundraising programs,” Nellis said. “Apple and other groups are going to continue to make those changes, but it’s usually solvable.”

For now, at least, Hahn said he just wants some clarity from Apple on what exactly the iOS updates will mean for marketing firms.

“We’d love insight into how we can get around these filters or some right of reassurance that our messages are actually being delivered in the way they’re intended to be,” he said.

Updated at 3:54 p.m. ET.