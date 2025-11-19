Introducing Regional Reed Awards: Spotlighting Excellence Closer to Home

By C&E Staff

One of the most consistent requests we’ve heard from Reed Award entrants is for categories that recognize the outstanding work being done at the regional level. This year, we’re proud to deliver.

For the first time, the Reed Awards will feature a specific set of categories with regional designations — a new opportunity to showcase and celebrate firms and campaigns that excel in specific parts of the country.

These categories were largely created with state and local-focused firms in mind. If your team’s bread and butter is shaping campaigns in places like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Arizona, or California, these awards are designed to honor your work in the arenas where it matters.

View all of this year’s categories here and more information about the Reed Awards & Conference here. If you’re new to the Reeds, have a look at the sort of work that wins here.

Whether you’re an established player in Sacramento, a rising shop in Austin, or a creative powerhouse in Philadelphia, you now have the chance to compete regionally against many of the firms you measure yourself against every cycle. The new regional groupings:

Northeast + Southeast

Midwest + Southwest + West

California

From fundraising to direct mail, digital advertising to GOTV, the regional categories put a spotlight on the campaigns and firms whose influence is strong at the state and local level. National reach is in no way disqualifying for these category groups — but if your firm mostly works federal races across the country, your work belongs in the already-existing Reed Award categories.

The categories below will include three separate regional designations:

Best Fundraising Firm

Best Creative Agency

Best Direct Mail Firm

Best TV Ad, Online Video, Online Advertising, and In-Language Advertising for Non-Federal Campaigns, Best Public Affairs Campaign

Best Direct Mail Piece, Mobile/Text, GOTV/Field Effort, and Canvassing/Lit Piece for Non-Federal Campaigns

By adding this new category grouping, the Reed Awards aim to better reflect the full spectrum of the political and public affairs industry — celebrating the brilliant, creative, and highly competitive work being done in every corner of the country.

This is your chance to claim the title as the best in your region. Will your firm take home the first-ever regional Reed?