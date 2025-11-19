The Reed Awards: Now Honoring Public Service, Social Impact & Brand Campaigns

By Shane D'Aprile

The Reed Awards are expanding their spotlight. Long recognized as a gold standard for excellence in political campaigning and advocacy, the Reeds are now opening their stage to more of the groundbreaking creative work being done by brands, NGOs, philanthropic organizations, and social impact agencies.

Starting this year, new categories will honor public service and awareness campaigns, brand-led impact initiatives, and cause-driven marketing efforts that inspire action and drive change.

From health and safety campaigns to brand-led sustainability initiatives to philanthropic efforts that mobilize volunteers and donors, the Reeds is now recognizing the full spectrum of campaigns that shape our world.



For agencies and organizations working outside the traditional political sphere, this is your chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the campaign industry’s biggest strategists and creators. Whether your team is leading a brand-led social impact effort, driving philanthropic engagement, or producing regional or national awareness campaigns, the Reed Awards is the place to see that work recognized.

Our new categories are organized into three different subgroups: Social Impact – Advocacy & Public Service Campaigns, Social Impact – Consumer Brands, and Social Impact – Philanthropic & NGO.

Entrants can include work done by agencies, nonprofit partners, or public institutions leading the charge on campaigns that prioritize broad public awareness. Whether it’s a public health PSA, a campaign highlighting safety or preparedness, or an initiative aimed at shaping public attitudes around a pressing issue, these awards celebrate the best in communications that make a measurable impact on how people think and act.

You can see all the new category groups for this year below and find a comprehensive list of Reed Award categories here. Also, if you’re new to the Reed Awards, have a look at the kind of work that wins here.

Social Impact – Advocacy and Public Service

This group recognizes campaigns that put the public good at the center of their creative strategy. These are efforts designed to raise awareness, educate, and shift behavior on critical issues — from health and safety to civic participation and community well-being.

Whether it’s a public health PSA, a campaign highlighting safety or preparedness, or an initiative aimed at shaping public attitudes around a pressing issue, these awards celebrate the best in communications that make a measurable impact on how people think and act.

Entrants can include work done by agencies, nonprofit partners, or public institutions leading the charge on campaigns that prioritize broad public awareness.

Best TV Ad

Best Online Video

Best Use of a Social Platform

Best Use of Outdoor Advertising

Best Cross-Channel Ad Campaign

Best Newspaper Ad

Best Spanish-Language Ad Campaign

Social Impact – Consumer Brands



This category group is focused on campaigns developed by or on behalf of brands and consumer-facing organizations that go beyond traditional marketing to create meaningful community engagement and social good. These are efforts that use the voice, reach, and resources of a brand to inspire dialogue, highlight values, and encourage action on issues that matter — from sustainability to civic engagement to cultural impact.

Work entered into this group stands apart because it marries commercial brand presence with social impact, demonstrating how businesses and consumer companies can leverage their influence.

Best TV Ad

Best Use of a Social Platform

Best Use of Outdoor Advertising

Best Cross-Channel Ad Campaign

Best Newspaper Ad

Best Spanish-Language Ad Campaign

Best Online Video

Best Influencer Marketing

Social Impact – Philanthropic & NGO

This group highlights issue and cause-based advertising driven by philanthropic foundations and mission-focused NGOs. These are campaigns designed to raise awareness of a specific cause, mobilize supporters, recruit volunteers, inspire donations, or spark participation in events and movements.

Whether tackling complex global challenges or elevating local community issues, these campaigns demonstrate the power of communications to drive real-world action.

Best TV Ad

Best Use of a Social Platform

Best Use of Outdoor Advertising

Best Cross-Channel Ad Campaign

Best Newspaper Ad

Best Spanish-Language Ad Campaign

Best Online Video

Best Influencer Marketing

Best Major Donor Fundraising Effort

Whether your campaign moved hearts, mobilized supporters, or made a lasting impression, the Reed Awards are where it deserves to be recognized.