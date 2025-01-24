Democratic Firm Unveils ‘Resistance Toolkit’

Some Democratic firms are packaging their services to make them attractive to clients looking to oppose the Trump Administration’s early moves. DSPolitical is one of those shops. This week it launched what it’s calling the “Resistance Toolkit,” which is designed to help clients push back on regulatory changes, oppose President Trump’s nominees or mobilize grassroots supporters.

Part of the reason the firm launched the toolkit, according to Ryan Fanning, DSPolitical’s chief of staff, is because technology has changed since 2016 and some clients may be unfamiliar with some of the new tools – such as different types of CTV advertising – available to them.

“It feels like we’ve been doing this for eight years consistently, but the reality is that Trump’s first inauguration was eight years ago, and there’s a lot of differences in terms of how people should be thinking about these campaigns and running these campaigns in what is really a new and different media environment — a more fragmented media environment than ever before,” Fanning told C&E.

“The technology is different. The tools are different. And we wanted to make sure that folks had some ideas on how to approach these things in 2025 and beyond during this next Trump administration.”

In addition to the technology changes, another consideration DSPolitical wants clients to weigh is burnout. Namely, burning out supporters who have been engaged for nearly a decade in the fight against Trump and his movement. “There is this sense of fatigue amongst voters,” he said. “[So] making sure that you are not burning people out and that you are being [selective] and targeted in the way in which you are engaging your supporters is important.”

Moreover, Fanning sees the toolkit as a way to engage existing clients and potentially bring in new business. “We have a lot of folks that we work with regularly that are leveraging these tools and then we’ve had folks reach out to us and say, ‘This is really interesting, we have this idea, how can we leverage this?” he said.