GOP-Led Hearing on ActBlue Reaches Tense Standstill

By Max Greenwood

The House GOP-led probes into Democratic fundraising giant ActBlue reached a tense standstill on Wednesday as the platform’s chief executive refused to answer Republicans’ questions about ActBlue’s fraud prevention measures and whether she intentionally misled congressional investigators.

During a highly anticipated public hearing before the House Administration Committee, ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination in response to grilling by GOP lawmakers, who have spent over a year looking into ActBlue’s process for vetting foreign political contributions.

Every question directed to Wallace-Jones – about whether she believed she made false statements to congressional investigators, how ActBlue handled donations made by unverified sources, even on whether she preferred to be called “Ms. Jones” or “Ms. Wallace-Jones” – was met with the same response: “On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution.”

“For the record, I think it’s important to know that we invited you to come here today to testify,” House Administration Committee Chairman Brian Stiel said to Wallace-Jones.

You’re here today, you have an opportunity to testify and you’ve chosen to take your Fifth Amendment constitutional right.”

Wallace-Jones’ approach to the hearing hardly came as a surprise. In an op-ed published Wednesday morning by the Washington Post, she made clear that she intended to invoke her Fifth Amendment rights during her testimony, arguing that House Republicans had left her with no other choice when they refused to accommodate her claims of attorney-client privilege.

She insisted in that op-ed that she had done nothing wrong. Rather, she wrote, Republican lawmakers were waging a politically motivated war against Democrats’ largest fundraising platform and had repeatedly acted in bad faith throughout the course of their investigations.

“Invoking the Fifth Amendment is not an admission, or even an insinuation, of guilt,” Wallace-Jones wrote. “It is not a retreat. It is the only reasonable response to a proceeding that from the beginning has been about harassing a political opponent’s fundraising platform, not genuine oversight. Now it has become something far more dangerous.”

Even so, the hearing failed to alleviate tensions between ActBlue and Republican lawmakers and ushered in a dramatic new phase in the saga.

House Republicans escalated their probe into the Democratic fundraising platform in April when Stiel requested Wallace-Jones to appear at the hearing in response to a bombshell New York Times report revealing that ActBlue’s lawyers had previously warned Wallace-Jones that she may have misled congressional investigators looking into the platform’s donation vetting practices.

In a Monday letter to the committee, an attorney for Wallace-Jones claimed that most of the topics that House Republicans planned to question her on during the hearing were protected by attorney-client privilege. In response, the committee issued a formal subpoena on Tuesday requiring Wallace-Jones to appear at the Wednesday hearing.

Ultimately, though, Wallace-Jones’ appearance left Republicans’ questions unanswered and gave congressional Democrats a platform to highlight allegations of fraud and misleading fundraising practices against WinRed, the main GOP donation-processing platform that Democrats have accused of defrauding donors and accepting contributions from foreign nationals.

In remarks on Wednesday, House Administration Committee Ranking Member Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) castigated Republicans for focusing their investigation on ActBlue and ignoring allegations against WinRed. He vowed that congressional Democrats would take up a probe into the GOP fundraising platform if they recapture the House majority in the 2026 midterms.

“When there is clear evidence of fraud, deceptive fundraising methods or potential foreign contributions in American elections, Congress has a duty to investigate,” Morelle said. “House Republicans have not taken that duty seriously. But next year, rest assured, committee Democrats will.”

The hearing highlights a fast-emerging political reality that could threaten the long-term sustainability of donation-processing platforms.

While Democrats have roundly condemned the investigations into ActBlue as a bald-faced attempt to undermine a key part of their party’s fundraising environment, some have also begun diversifying their fundraising efforts to include other platforms. Relying on ActBlue alone, they argue, is an unnecessary vulnerability for Democrats.

“Having a single fail point for any system is crazy,” Brian Derrick, the founder of Democratic fundraising platform Oath, said. “For us to have a single fail point for data, field organizing, voter contact, you name it, it doesn’t make sense for everything to run through a singular pathway.”

That conversation is more muted on the right, which overwhelmingly relies on WinRed for donation processing. Still, some Republicans have expressed frustration with the platform, which they argue has been slow to address complaints by fundraisers. WinRed got its first real competitor late last year with the launch of PSQ Impact, which was chosen in January as the primary digital fundraising platform for the Trump Presidential Library.