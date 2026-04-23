House Republicans Ask ActBlue CEO to Testify in Ongoing Probes

By Max Greenwood

House Republicans investigating the Democratic donation-processing giant ActBlue asked the organization’s chief executive on Thursday to testify before members of Congress next month.

In a letter, House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) requested testimony from ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones at a public hearing on May 19. The move comes on the heels of reporting by The New York Times revealing that lawyers for ActBlue had warned that Wallace-Jones may have potentially misled congressional investigators looking into how the organization vetted political contributions from foreign nationals.

“There are outstanding questions about whether and how ActBlue has remedied its ‘fundamentally unserious approach to fraud prevention,’ ” Steil wrote in the letter to Wallace-Jones. “Accordingly, the Committee requests your prompt assistance in providing information vital to its oversight and investigatory duties.”

Steil also pointed to “recent reporting” suggesting that “ActBlue’s production to the Committee’s July 2025 subpoena was deliberately incomplete.”

Wallace-Jones and ActBlue have denied that she made false statements to Congress and have insisted that the organization has “cooperated fully and transparently” with the congressional investigations. At the same time, the congressional probes into ActBlue – along with a separate investigation by the Justice Department – have been derided by Democrats as a politically motivated effort to hobble a key part of the party’s fundraising operations.

In a separate letter on Thursday to Steil, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Oversight Committee Chair Jones Comer (R-Ky.), an attorney for ActBlue expressed concern over the request for Wallace-Jones’ testimony and accused House Republicans of “continually moving the goalpost” of their investigations “to suit their political needs.”

“While ActBlue remains committed to providing relevant information, it is deeply

concerned that this latest action constitutes a continued partisan attack on a political opponent at a pivotal moment in the electoral cycle — and that Republican congressional leadership has singled out ActBlue not because of any alleged wrongdoing, but because Republicans see a political advantage to undermining the nonprofit that powers thousands of Democratic candidates and causes at every level,” the lawyer, Vincent Cohen, wrote.

Steil’s letter asking Wallace-Jones to testify before the House Administration Committee offers the latest signal that Republicans intend to ramp up their investigations into ActBlue.

Last week, three Republican-led House committees, including Steil’s committee, sent a letter to ActBlue demanding documents that they accused the organization of improperly withholding from investigators.

“Given ActBlue’s demonstrated history of misleading Congress, there is considerable reason to believe that ActBlue may have deliberately withheld this responsive material to impede our investigation,” Steil, Jordan and Comer wrote in that letter.

–Updated on April 23, 2026 at 2:08 p.m. ET.