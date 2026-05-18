ActBlue CEO Agrees to Appear Before Congressional Investigators

By Max Greenwood

ActBlue’s chief executive has agreed to testify before the House Administration Committee next month as part of a Republican-led investigation into the liberal donation-processing platform.

Regina Wallace-Jones will appear before the committee on June 10 to answer questions about ActBlue’s policies and practices for vetting contributions from overseas, a spokesperson for the committee announced.

The House Administration Committee’s Republican Chairman Bryan Steil (R-Wis.) first invited Wallace-Jones to testify before the panel in April after The New York Times reported that ActBlue’s lawyers had warned last year that Wallace-Jones may have given misleading responses to House GOP investigators’ past questions about how the organization vetted donations.

“Ms. Wallace-Jones allegedly misled our committee at the outset of our investigation into ActBlue’s fraud prevention standards,” Steil said in a statement. “It’s past time we set the record straight and got answers for the American people. I look forward to hearing her testify.”

In a letter responding to Steil’s request last month, an attorney for ActBlue accused House Republican investigators of “continually moving the goalpost” of their investigations “to suit their political needs,” but did not address at the time whether Wallace-Jones would agree to appear before the House Administration Committee.

The lawyer, Vincent Cohen, has repeatedly denied that ActBlue has misled the committee and has insisted that the organization has routinely cooperated with investigators.

A spokesperson for ActBlue confirmed to Campaigns & Elections that Wallace-Jones would testify before the committee on June 10, but declined to provide additional information on the upcoming appearance.

House Republicans have spent nearly two years investigating ActBlue’s fundraising practices. Last year, President Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation into the liberal fundraising platform. While that probe was expected to be completed last fall, the Justice Department has yet to issue any findings or announce potential charges.

Democrats, meanwhile, have cast the Republican-led investigations as a politically motivated effort to undermine a key pillar of their fundraising infrastructure. Still, the probes have rattled some Democrats and progressives, who see ActBlue as potentially vulnerable to Republican attacks.

One Democratic fundraiser, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about Wallace-Jones’ plans to testify before congressional investigators, said that, while he believes the hearing will ultimately be “performative,” it still gives Wallace-Jones an opportunity to calm the nerves of anxious practitioners.

“A lot of us, I think, are eager to hear directly from Regina,” the fundraiser said. “We need ActBlue and we need some reassurance.”

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 3:34 p.m. ET.