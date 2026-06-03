House Republicans Ramp Up Pressure on ActBlue Board Members

By Max Greenwood

House Republicans ramped up their investigation into ActBlue on Tuesday with new requests for documents and transcribed interviews with organization board members.

In a batch of letters, the GOP chairs of three House committees demanded that five ActBlue board members turn over a trove of documents going as far back as January 2020. Board members have been given until June 16 to turn over the requested documents and schedule interviews with investigators, according to the letters sent by House Administration Committee Chair Bryan Steil (R-Wis.), Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.).

The letters reference recent reporting from The New York Times suggesting that ActBlue’s leadership may have “deliberately impeded” the congressional investigations into the organization’s fundraising practices – specifically how the platform vets political contributions from abroad.

ActBlue board members, the committee chairs write, may have been involved or aware of the alleged efforts to mislead congressional investigators.

“Information produced to the Committees and public reporting indicate that ActBlue’s Board of Directors may have participated in or been aware of this misconduct” the letters read. “Accordingly, we write to request your voluntary cooperation with our oversight.”

The move by House Republicans to expand their probe to ActBlue’s board members is the latest escalation in an investigation that has lasted for over a year. Last month, Steil wrote to ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones to request her testimony at a public hearing about whether she misled investigators in a 2023 letter.

Wallace-Jones is set to appear before the House Administration Committee on June 10.

Wallace-Jones and ActBlue have denied that she made false statements to Congress and have insisted that the organization has “cooperated fully and transparently” with the congressional investigations. At the same time, the congressional probes into ActBlue – along with a separate investigation by the Justice Department – have been derided by Democrats as a politically motivated effort to hobble a key part of the party’s fundraising operations.

Still, the investigations have stirred unease among many Democrats and progressives, who say they fear that the party, its candidates and aligned organizations have come to rely too heavily on a single platform to power their fundraising operations. While ActBlue remains the go-to donation processing platform for Democratic candidates and consultants, some campaigns have begun to add other platforms, like GoodChange and Oath, to their operations in an effort to diversify their tech stacks.

“ActBlue has been great, but at some point, you gotta wonder: Is it smart to put all our eggs in one basket?” one Democratic fundraiser told Campaigns & Elections. “If something happens to ActBlue, we need to be able to stand up an alternative, like, immediately.”

For now, at least, ActBlue’s operations aren’t slowing down. Last week, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton clinched the state’s Republican Senate nomination, ActBlue reportedly recorded its second-largest fundraising day of the second quarter of 2026, processing $10.4 million in donations – some 62 percent above May’s daily average.